Telegram 7.0.0 Update – Ultra Secure and Fast Video Calls are Now Available

There are lots of premium chatting apps available for Android and iOS. However, there is one that stands out the most. We are talking about Telegram. This app is known for providing users with safe and fully-encrypted channels where they can communicate with their friends and family members. Telegram is the best app for people who want to make sure that the info they share via online chatting is not intercepted by any third-parties.

Telegram 7.0.0 Update

The reason why Telegram is making headlines on our website today is because the app is celebrating its 7th year anniversary. The way that the developers of the app have decided to commemorate this important moment is by releasing a new update that takes the app’s version number to 7.0.0. With that said, let’s go ahead and check out all the improvements that the new update introduces.

What’s New?

The developers of Telegram have announced in the patch notes for the new release that they are introducing a feature that fans have been asking for a really long time. The feature is ultra-secure and fast Video Calls.

Just like all the features that Telegram offers, the new Video Calls are fully-encrypted and they guarantee that your information is not going to be shared with anyone else. We also want to mention that the update introduces a bundle of bug fixes that are tackling various issues. Thanks to this, Telegram is going to run much faster and smoother.

Top Features

Here are the features that make Telegram one of the top 10 most downloaded apps in the world:

Pure instant messaging — simple, fast, secure, and synced across all your devices. Over 400 million active users.

FAST: Telegram is the fastest messaging app on the market, connecting people via a unique, distributed network of data centers around the globe.

SYNCED: You can access your messages from all your devices at once. Start typing on your phone and finish the message from your tablet or laptop. Never lose your data again.

UNLIMITED: You can send media and files, without any limits on their type and size. Your entire chat history will require no disk space on your device, and will be securely stored in the Telegram cloud for as long as you need it.

SECURE: We made it our mission to provide the best security combined with ease of use. Everything on Telegram, including chats, groups, media, etc. is encrypted using a combination of 256-bit symmetric AES encryption, 2048-bit RSA encryption, and Diffie–Hellman secure key exchange.

POWERFUL: You can create group chats for up to 200,000 members, share large videos, documents of any type (.DOCX, .MP3, .ZIP, etc.), and even set up bots for specific tasks. It’s the perfect tool for hosting online communities and coordinating teamwork.

RELIABLE: Built to deliver your messages in the minimum bytes possible, Telegram is the most reliable messaging system ever made. It works even on the weakest mobile connections.

FUN: Telegram has powerful photo and video editing tools and an open sticker/GIF platform to cater to all your expressive needs.

SIMPLE: While providing an unprecedented array of features, we are taking great care to keep the interface clean. With its minimalist design, Telegram is lean and easy to use.

100% FREE & NO ADS: Telegram is free and will always be free. We are not going to sell ads or introduce subscription fees.

PRIVATE: We take your privacy seriously and will never give third parties access to your data.

Secret Chats. Secret Chat messages can be programmed to self-destruct automatically from both participating devices. This way you can send all types of disappearing content — messages, photos, videos, and even files. Secret Chats use end-to-end encryption to ensure that a message can only be read by its intended recipient.