Xender 5.7.8 Prime Update – File Transfer Optimizations and Bug Fixes

With almost three million active users only on Android, we think it’s safe to say that Xender is one of the most popular apps in the world. However, there is a good reason why millions of people consider Xender a “must-have” app. Xender provides users with all the tools and features that they need to instantly share files with their friends and family members.

Xender is 200 faster than the Bluetooth transfer speed and it supports all types of files, including fully installed apps, word documents, music, and PDFs. To make things even better, the updated regularly with improvements that are taking its performances to the next level. In fact, a new one has just arrived.

Xender 5.7.8 Prime Update

The latest update for Xender sports the 5.7.8 Prime version number and it has been released earlier this morning. The great thing about the update is that all Xender are eligible to download it. The only requirement is to have access to a stable internet connection.

Eager Xender fans who don’t want to wait for the update to pop up in their notifications panel can always choose to manually download the update. This is possible thanks to the fact that Xender’s developers have also released the update in the form of APK.

What’s New?

The patch notes for the new update show us that the developers are focusing on improving the overall performances of Xender. The way that they are doing that is by introducing “under the hood” software tweaks that are speeding up the app. That’s not all. The update also introduces a handful of bug fixes that are tackling various issues.

Top Features

☆ Transfer files with flash speed

Imagine sending your party video to friends in Seconds! The highest speed can reach 40Mb/s.

☆ Send Large Files without limitation (Original Size)

Sharing photos, music, videos, apps, documents and any other file types of Unlimited file Size.

☆ Free Network and Data Connection

No cables, no internet, no data usage! You can transfer files to friends anywhere and anytime.

☆ Share all kinds of files without restrictions

Transfer anything you want, from documents, music, pictures, to videos and apps.

☆ NEW Feature: toMP3 –Convert Video to Audio

2 Steps to change a video file into audio: change MV to song; change education videos to lectures; change voice record to ringtone; Listen to music without wasting battery on screen displaying…

☆ Free Download Whatsapp /FaceBook / Instagram Videos

Whatsapp status saver, Insta saver, Facebook downloader…: Download and share videos and status in ONE App.

☆ Smart phone replication

Smart switch mobile data like contacts, SMS, pictures, music, videos, games and any other files from your old phone to the new one in one simple step.

☆ File manager

Enables to view, move or delete files you received and even to make a backup copy whenever you need to clean the phone storage.