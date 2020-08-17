Critical Ops: Multiplayer FPS 1.17.0.f1167 Update – Ranked Season 3, New Recoil Animation System and Much More!

Critical Ops: Multiplayer FPS is one of the most downloaded games on the Google Play Store and there is a good reason for that. The mobile game provides players with a fun gameplay experience where their fast reflexes and tactical skills will be tested. That’s not all. The first-person shooter also benefits from numerous updates that make the gameplay exciting by introducing new features and software tweaks. In fact, a new update has just arrived.

Critical Ops: Multiplayer FPS 1.17.0.f1167 Update

If you love playing Critical Ops: Multiplayer FPS, then we have some great news to share with you. A brand-new update that sports the 1.17.0.f1167 version number has been made available for download. The update weighs in at 76.15MB and it is targeting smartphones that are running on Android 10 Q. Fortunately, it can also be installed on a minimum of Android 4.4 KitKat operating system.

What’s New?

The question that all Critical Ops: Multiplayer FPS fans must be asking right now is what’s new? Check out the full patch notes below:

Ranked Season 3;

Ranked defuse changes;

Faction weapons;

Defuse economy;

Weapon balance updates;

New recoil animation system;

New event and critical pass coming soon.

Exciting Game Modes

If you are wondering why the mobile game is such a hit on Android and iOS, then you should know that it is all thanks to the fun gameplay mods that it offers. In fact, let’s go ahead and take a look at the best features that Critical Ops: Multiplayer FPS has to offer.

DEFUSE

Two teams, two goals! One team trying to plant and defend the bomb until detonation, the other one trying to defuse it. Dominate the battlefield!

TEAM DEATHMATCH

Two opposing teams battle it out in a timed deathmatch. Make each bullet count!

GUN GAME

Two teams fight against each other, with individual players working their own way through all the weapons in the game. Gear Up!

Play the game how you like through our matchmaking:

QUICK GAMES

Play all the available game modes in quick, matchmade games with operatives of similar skill level.

RANKED GAMES

Operatives compete for points and secure their rank through victory in a competitive matchmade adaptation of Defuse. Climb to the top of the ladder!

CUSTOM GAMES

The classic way of playing Critical Ops, join or host a room of any of the available game types, enable a password to host private rooms.