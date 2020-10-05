Telegram 7.1.3 Update – Lots of New Features (Anonymous Messages!)

Telegram is slowly but surely becoming one of the world’s most downloaded apps. The reason behind this is that Telegram provides users with access to safe and privacy-focused chatting tools that make it possible for them to keep in touch with their friends and family members without ever having to worry about third-parties intercepting their files. That’s not all. Telegram is updated on a regular basis with improvements and, in fact, a new update is now available to download.

Telegram 7.1.3 Update

If you love using Telegram, then you should be pleased to find out that a new update is coming your way. The update sports the 7.1.3 version number and it is rolling out via OTA (over the air) channels. Thanks to this, the only requirement to access the new update and the improvements that it brings is to keep your smartphone connected to Wi-Fi.

What’s New?

Even though most updates that Telegram receives introduce bug fixes and software tweaks, this is not the case for the latest one. The update introduces a bundle of new features that are taking Telegram’s performances to the next level. Check them out below:

Search messages by type, date or source using the new filters in Global Search.

Toggle “Remain Anonymous” in Admin Rights to hide them in the list of members and allow them to post on behalf of the group.

Comment on posts in channels that have a discussion group.

Hold on profile pictures in group chats to enlarge them.

Enjoy new animations throughout the app.

Final Words

As we can see in the patch notes featured above, the new update for Telegram is a high-priority download. Therefore, we are advising all Telegram users to keep their smartphones connected to Wi-Fi and to make sure to get their hands on the update as soon as possible.