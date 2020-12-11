The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim and Yakuza Remastered Collection are Coming to Xbox Game Pass

Disclosure: This post may contain affiliate links. This means that at no cost to you, we may earn a small commission for qualifying purchases.

These past couple of months have been amazing for Xbox Game Pass subscribers. Microsoft has been constantly introducing new titles to the subscription and now, the official Xbox Twitter account revealed that The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim is coming to Gamer Pass. That’s not all, the Yakuza Remastered Collection which contains Yakuza 3, 4, and 5 will also arrive on Game Pass.

New Xbox Game Pass Titles

Xbox announced that The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim will arrive on December 15th. Therefore, Xbox fans are guaranteed to have a fun holiday vacation. For those who have never played Skyrim before, they should know that this is one of the best RPG (role-playing-games) ever made. The game has won multiple awards and it offers so much content that it will take weeks for players to even scratch the surface of the main campaign.

If the medieval and fantasy inspired world of Skyrim is not to your liking, then you are going to have a blast with the Yakuza Remastered Collection that will arrive on Game Pass on January 28th. We also want to highlight that the next-gen Yakuza 6: The Song of Life is scheduled to arrive on Game Pass on March 25, 2021. If you are not yet subscribed to Game Pass, you should be pleased to know that the three months cost only $1 for new subs.

Final Words

People are always comparing Xbox to PlayStation and the area where Xbox always comes up on top is Game Pass. The Game Pass monthly subscription offers hundreds of amazing games for a rather cheap price. Microsoft announced earlier this year that it will keep investing in Game Pass and continue adding amazing games that guarantee Xbox fans always have something fun to play. The addition of The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim and Yakuza Remastered Collection are proof of that!