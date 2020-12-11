Pokemon Go 0.195.0 Update Introduces Major Software Improvements and Bug Fixes

Disclosure: This post may contain affiliate links. This means that at no cost to you, we may earn a small commission for qualifying purchases.

It’s been four years since Pokemon Go launched worldwide and the mobile game is still topping the “most-downloaded charts” to this day. The reason why Pokemon Go has managed to stand the test of time and keep players entertained for such a long period is through a constant stream of updates. The developers who are in charge of the mobile game are constantly publishing software updates that are making the gameplay more exciting and in fact, a brand-new update has just arrived.

Pokemon Go 0.195.0 Update

The new update sports the 0.19.50 version number and Pokemon Go fans should make sure to keep their smartphones connected to a stable Wi-Fi network today because the update is rolling out via OTA (over the air) channels. The update will automatically pop up in the notifications panel and if that doesn’t happen, Pokemon Go fans can always choose to manually trigger it by accessing the “Updates” section on the mobile game’s official Google Play Store page.

What’s New?

The new update is categorized as a high-priority update by the developers who are in charge of Pokemon Go and this is thanks to the fact that the new release aims to improve the overall performances of the mobile game. The way that the update achieves that is by introducing bug fixes and stability tweaks that are ensuring Pokemon Go doesn’t crash or lag.

Final Words

While some Pokemon Go fans might be disappointed that the new update doesn’t come with new features, the bug fixes and stability tweaks are certainly more important. The overall performances of Pokemon Go will be improved. Therefore, the mobile game will run faster and players will no longer have to deal with random game crashes or annoying bugs.