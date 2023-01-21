Home Apps The European Union Has Issued A Warning To TikTok To Comply With...

The European Union Has Issued A Warning To TikTok To Comply With Its New Internet Standards Or Risk A Ban

The European Union is putting pressure on TikTok to conform with the recently enacted Digital Services Act (DSA). The Digital Advertising Alliance (DSA) is an organization that aims to enhance the quality of content moderation on social media platforms by, among other things, increasing openness on the reasons particular material was deleted and how advertisers target users.

Shou Zi Chew was informed by European Commissioner Thierry Breton that TikTok must begin conforming to the new guidelines well in advance of the deadline of September 1. According to the new legislation, social networks may be subject to penalties of up to 6% of their annual income, and if the situation worsens, the platform may be prohibited from functioning inside the European Union (EU).

According to what Breton told Chew, more accountability comes with younger viewers. Caroline Greer, a spokeswoman for TikTok, said in a tweet that the site is dedicated to adhering to the provisions of the Data Protection Act, the General Data Protection Regulation, and the Code of Practice on Disinformation.

You may read the article that Breton published for his blog, where he makes reference to TikTok and the dangers of social media. This article addresses concerns over the data of EU users being transmitted outside of the EU and describes how the DSA intends to build a safer digital landscape for all European users, particularly younger ones.

Some platforms, particularly popular among the younger generation, gained immense popularity due to their short videos featuring catchy music, dancing routines, and visually appealing effects.

However, the once-candid reputation of platforms has been tarnished by a number of controversies, including but not limited to:

–        Deadly challenges

–        Cyberbullying

–        Disinformation, notably from Russia

–        Manipulation of elections

–        Promotion of eating disorder habits

–        Data leaks

–        Use of the platform for spying on reporters

Isabel Gray
Isabel is the latest addition to our team. She works in the science and games industry where she covers the latest news. For TechnoStalls, she wants to keep us updated on the lifestyle topics such as fashion, games tips and entertainment news.

