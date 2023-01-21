Moonlight Peaks is Coming Soon, and It Gives the Player the Role of a Vampire

Moonlight Peaks is Coming Soon, and It Gives the Player the Role...

Moonlight Peaks is a life simulation game where you get to be a vampire

According to Game Watcher, developer Little Chicken is working on Moonlight Peaks, a life simulation where the player receives the role of a vampire.

In fact, vampires from Moonlight Peaks have a pretty different fate from how these creatures are usually presented in horror movies, video games, or literature. Vampires in this game will become cursed crops for sustenance.

In Moonlight Peaks, you’re a vampire trying to convince your dad, Count Dracula, that even though you’re dead, you can still be a compassionate person. The town of Moonlight Peaks is the perfect place to prove it, with soil that’s perfect for growing cursed crops.

For the moment, Moonlight Peaks doesn’t have a release date, but we can surely expect that to change soon enough.