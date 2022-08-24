The First Descendant: Behold the Official Trailer

The First Descendant is another upcoming first-person cooperative action RPG shooter, and it will rapidly catch your interest as soon as you watch the trailer if you’re a fan of such games!

We don’t know when The First Descendant is coming out, but we do know that it looks fantastic. The graphics will instantly conquer you, as well as the battles. The dedicated Steam page still tells us that the title is “coming soon,” whatever that means. Our guess is that it will probably come out by the end of the year.

IGN released the official trailer of the upcoming game, and you are free to check it out below:

Let’s admit it: when they were little, many boys had been dreaming of becoming astronauts and fighting against aliens willing to conquer the world. Who said that such a scenario couldn’t happen, at least in a video game?

Here’s what Steam tells us about what the upcoming game is all about:

“The player becomes a Descendant in the game and is given a mission to fight against the invaders for the survival of humans and to protect the ‘Ingris continent’. The player can experience a spectacular story by growing stronger through various missions and stories to finally discover the Descendants’ secret. You can also feel the First Descendant’s unique atmosphere through high-quality fields developed with Unreal Engine 5 and gain a new experience of reality and SF fantasy coexisting in one place.”

A Steam beta will come out in late October, and it shall be featuring 10 playable characters. The sign-ups are already available, which is great news for anybody who’s willing to become a fan of the game!

The First Descendant will be available for PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, as well as Xbox One.