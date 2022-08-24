Sonic Frontiers Has a New Trailer Revealing the Release Date

Who said that games about Sonic the Hedgehog are dead? The famous hedgehog will be back in business this year with a brand new game known as Sonic Frontiers!

The first thing that clearly stand out is represented by the graphics. The upcoming game is, without a doubt, something totally different from what Sonic fans were used to. There is a much more modern style that’s adapted for modern platforms.

If you don’t believe us, check out the trailer for yourself:

Gladly, there are only a few months more to wait, although the time will pass pretty hard for hardcore Sonic fans.

Sonic Frontiers launches on November 8

The future Sonic title will hit the gaming stores starting November 8, and the fans will get plenty of chances to play it! The game will be adapted for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X and Series S.

It is indeed a bit surprising that support for Nintendo Switch will be available as well, but surely no Sonic fan could possibly complain about it.

However, we all have to admit that the prices for purchasing Sonic Frontiers via Steam are pretty high. The standard version comes priced at 59.99 euros for pre-purchase, while the Digital Deluxe is available for 10 euros more.

Here’s an important statement about the future game that you might need to keep in mind, coming from Steam itself:

“The Digital Deluxe Edition comes with the Explorer’s Treasure Box, which contains useful items for your adventure: Amy’s Memory Tokens, Knuckles’ Memory Tokens, Tails’ Memory Tokens, Portal Gears, Chaos Emerald Vault Keys, Additional Gloves & Shoes for Sonic, and a Digital Art Book with a 25-track Digital Mini Soundtrack.”

Will you be willing to play the upcoming Sonic game?