The Most Recent Update For The Galaxy Watch 5 Includes Zoom Options For The Camera And More

A new update is being sent out by Samsung for its most recent smartwatches, which will bring with it some new features as well as enhancements. The camera zoom capabilities for Samsung’s Camera Controller app have been included to the most recent version for the Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. These features were first disclosed by Samsung one week ago. Additionally, the software update adds support for a brand new diagnostics tool for the device, as well as the most recent security updates.

According to the official changelog, the newly added Camera Controller function gives users the ability to modify the camera zoom level on their Galaxy Watch 5 by making the traditional pinch-to-zoom action. However, Samsung cautions that this functionality is only available on a restricted number of Galaxy flagships that were introduced after the Samsung Galaxy S20 or Z Flip and have a version of One UI that is at least 5.1. It is possible that after installing the update, you will not be able to utilize this gesture on your wristwatch since the manufacturer has not yet made One UI 5.1 available for any of its products.

By using upgraded versions of the Samsung Members and Galaxy Wearable applications, users will be able to “verify the appropriate operation of the Galaxy Watch’s battery state, touch screen function, etc. on the linked phone” with the assistance of the newly introduced device diagnostics tool that is listed in the changelog. Because the new applications are not yet online, we are unable to give any more information about the tool at this time.

In addition, the software update brings various stability enhancements as well as the Android security patch for the month of January 2023.

Samsung has begun distributing the software update for the Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, and it should appear on your device within the next few days if you haven’t already done so. Soon, we anticipate Samsung to make the new capabilities available for the more established variants of the Galaxy Watch 4.