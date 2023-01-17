The RedMagic 8 Pro Is Officially Released To The Public 

Nubia, a Chinese subsidiary of ZTE, unveiled the high-end RedMagic 8 Pro and Pro+ in its own nation just before the new year. However, the usual caveat applies: “only in China.” Only the RedMagic 8 Pro is being introduced globally today; preorders may be placed now and sales will begin on January 28, 2023.

Attention, all players and gamers! Today, Nubia, a subsidiary of Chinese tech giant ZTE, introduced the RedMagic 8 Pro in two different flavors. The first has a matte black back, which is somewhat inoffensive for a gaming smartphone, and the second is a Void variant designed for the most avid of gamers, complete with a transparent back that reveals the device’s LED-lit hardware fan (20,000 rpm).

Both phones have a 6.8-inch AMOLED screen with a Full High Definition Plus (2,480 by 1,116 pixel) resolution that aims to wow. Both the refresh rate and the touch sampling rate are capped to 120 Hz and 960 Hz, respectively. However, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is what has left us most pleased. Depending on the model, it comes with either 12/256 GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 512 GB of internal UFS 4.0 program storage (Matte Black) or 16 GB LPDDR5x RAM and 512 GB of internal UFS 4.0 program storage (Void Edition). The costs range from $649 to $799. With availability beginning on February 2 in Europe, the two RedMagic 8 Pro gadgets are sure to please.

With the Early Bird bargain, available from January 28 onwards, Nubia offers a savings of $30 for a deposit of only $1. Also, you may get a free RedMagic 8 Pro from the website. The game smartphone has a 6,000 mAh battery and a 65 watt power adaptor, so it can be charged quickly.

Camera-wise, the front-facing camera is a 16-megapixel unit hidden behind the screen, while the rear-facing cameras form a vertical triple array centered on the device’s rear. It has a 50-megapixel primary camera with a Samsung ISOCELL GN5 image sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. Unlike many other works, however, Nubia does not dwell on such matters. The smartphone’s two 540-hertz shoulder buttons are another evidence of its focus on gaming delights.