Oppo Find N2 Flip Appears on Geekbench Carrying a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ Chipset

Oppo Find N2 Flip: a global release?

Geekbench reveals a global version of the Oppo Find N2 Flip, according to GSMArena. The model designation is CPH2437, and it could be one hell of a foldable device! With a massive 8GB of RAM, this device is built to handle many of your multitasking needs with ease.

The specs reveal that the Find N2 Flip is a pretty capable phone. There’s the cutting-edge performance of the Dimensity 9000+ flagship CPU. That’s equipped with a total of 8 cores, 4 clocked at lightning-fast 1.8GHz, 3 at an even more impressive 2.85GHz, and 1 at a staggering 3.2GHz. This powerful processor is able to handle some of the most demanding tasks with ease, coupled with the Mali-G710 MC10 GPU, which is capable of delivering smooth and responsive performance for gaming and multimedia editing.

The Geekbench listing also reveals that the future Oppo phone will come with Android 13 out of the box, which means that users won’t have to worry about how to get their hands on the latest Android update.