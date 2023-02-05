The Tesla Cybertruck Has Been Sighted Driving On California’s Roadways

It has been reported that a Tesla Cybertruck is now being driven on the roadways of the state of California. A few still photographs as well as a brief film clip featured the car that seemed like it came from the future. One of the most obvious modifications made to the Tesla Cybertruck for its most recent iteration was the shape of the side-view mirrors, which were redesigned to conform more closely to the angular profile of the electric vehicle (EV).

Cybertruck in the wild. Looks like CGI IRL. This will be my preferred Tesla. @elonmusk

pic.twitter.com/Ky34ZJfwzJ — Tesla Owners Silicon Valley (@teslaownersSV) February 3, 2023

Tesla Cybertruck event took place quite some time ago, and it featured an electric vehicle (EV) that appeared on stage and had its indestructible windows destroyed in a rather short amount of time. That was in the year 2019, and it is apparent that Tesla’s engineers and designers have been working tirelessly to ensure that the corporation has another hit electric vehicle ready to sell to its devoted customers whenever the Cybertruck is eventually released into the market (likely some point in 2024).

Recent live sightings of the Tesla Cybertruck have now been discovered, and it unquestionably exudes the air of a next-generation electric light-duty truck. It is difficult to miss due to its well-known angular appearance, and there have been minor modifications, such as the side-view mirrors adopting a triangle shape to better resemble the Cybertruck itself. However, the rear brake lights seem to be turned down, since just the top left and top right parts of the bar are illuminated rather than the whole bar.

It should come as no surprise that the most recent sighting of a Tesla Cybertruck in the wild has been met with a variety of reactions, with some people praising the look and others laughing at the design of the vehicle. The Cybertruck is anticipated to have an electric range limit of up to 500 miles, and the initial pricing estimates for the several motor versions ranged from $39,900 up to $69,900. Those pricing will, without a sure, seem to be a pipe dream by the time the complete launch of the EV truck occurs, which is presumably going to be in 2024.