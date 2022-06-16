The Walkman Is Coming Back As A High-End Product

The famous Walkman product line from Sony has just been updated with two brand-new, high-end versions that were just released. At least one model, in particular, boasts a Gold-plated Oxygen-free Copper (OFC) chassis, in addition to all of the other impressive capabilities that current flagship mobile devices normally offer. Those characteristics include:

Sony claims that the NW-WM1ZM2 is made up of OFC that is 99.99 percent pure. The business claims that the music player’s 4N Gold-plated chassis enables it to retain high stiffness and a solid digital ground, resulting in an experience that is exceptionally clear, spacious, and immersive.

In addition to the chassis, the use of a Kimber Kable ensures that the audio signal quality and noise suppression levels are maintained to an even greater degree.

The NW-WM1AM2 is the second model of the Walkman, and it is constructed with an aluminum alloy frame. This frame was meant to not only provide appropriate resistance to interfering and electrical noise, but also provide acceptable protection against physical damage. This mode does not have a sleek OFC casing; however, it does utilize an OFC cable that has minimal distortion, which results in much-improved channel separation.

When it comes to their inner workings, both models make use of capacitors that have been fine-tuned and then topped with an OFC block in order to accentuate the high capacitance and low resistivity features that they possess. This, as stated by Sony, results in improved audio clarity and produces music “that seems to come up from quiet.”

Both models of Walkman are equipped with a USB Type-C port, a five-inch Full-High-Definition (FHD) display, and the Android 11 operating system.

The most recent iterations of the Walkman additionally often include standard components like as hardware- and software-based quality tweaking options. For instance, the DSD (Direct Stream Digital) Remastering Engine is able to resample audio encoded in PCM (Pulse Code Modulation) and convert it into an 11.2 Mhz Direct Stream Digital signal. The DSEE Ultimate, on the other hand, operates as an algorithm that is always adapting and has the ability to recover audio nuances and upgrade compressed music files in real-time.

Additionally, Sony claims that both versions have a battery life of at least forty hours and can give high-resolution playing at 96kHz FLAC without interruption.

Both the Sony NW-WM1ZM2 and the NW-WM1AM2 will soon be available for purchase, with the former carrying a suggested retail price of $3699.99 and the latter priced at $1,399.99.