TikTok Profile Design Will Be Made to Look Like Instagram

Facebook used to be the king of social media apps but things have changed during these past couple of years. Instagram was so successful that Facebook had no other option than to acquire the company. However, there are two apps that Facebook can’t buy. We are talking about Snapchat and TikTok. Both apps are renowned for their innovative features and also for having massive user bases. TikTok is the one that represents the biggest threat to Facebook and this is all thanks to the fact that TikTok appeals to the younger generations.

Even though TikTok is the most popular app when it comes to young audiences, there are still many milestones that the app needs to achieve before it can dethrone Instagram and Facebook. This is why it shouldn’t come as a surprise that TikTok’s developers are planning to redesign the profile design and make it more similar to Instagram.

New Profile Design

TikTok is going to take a page out of Instagram’s book and improve the profile design. The design is going to be similar but, we have to mention that Instagram can’t say anything against TikTok. This is thanks to the fact that Instagram has infamously copied the “Stories” feature from Snapchat. Therefore, Instagram will get a taste of what it feels like.

”We’re always looking for ways to improve the user experience on TikTok. We are currently testing profile designs and functionality to ultimately give users more ways to personalize and engage with their profiles,” stated an official TikTok spokesperson.

Conclusion

TikTok has recently hit the 1.5 billion downloads milestone. This makes TikTok the world’s third-biggest social media app. From the looks of it, the developers of TikTok believe that changing the profile design is going to help boost their app’s popularity. Let us know in the comments if you think that will happen.