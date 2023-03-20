Twitter to End Support for Text Message/SMS Authentication

Twitter is ending its support for text message/SMS two-factor authentication on March 20, 2023. This means users who have been relying on this method to verify their accounts will need to switch to other options to continue using two-factor authentication. The move is part of Twitter’s effort to cut costs and combat scams associated with SMS verification codes.

Two-factor authentication is an essential security measure that requires users to take two steps to verify their account, such as entering a password and receiving a code on their phone. Twitter has been warning users for a while that it will no longer support text message/SMS authentication, which is the most popular second step because it is easy to copy and paste the code from the text message into Twitter.

Users who pay for Twitter Blue can still use text messaging for two-factor authentication. However, for everyone else, Twitter recommends using an authenticator app or a security key. There are various free authenticator apps available, such as Google Authenticator, Twilio Authy, and Microsoft Authenticator. Users can also use a security key, which is a physical device that plugs into a USB port or connects wirelessly to a device.

Users who do not switch to other authentication methods before March 20 may not have access to their accounts. Twitter will disable text message two-factor authentication, but it will not automatically disassociate the phone number from the user’s account. Disabling text message two-factor authentication is easy, but users should do it before March 20 to avoid any complications.

In conclusion, Twitter’s decision to end support for text message/SMS two-factor authentication is a necessary move to enhance security and cut costs. Users must switch to other options to continue using two-factor authentication, and they should do it before March 20 to avoid losing access to their accounts. Authenticator apps and security keys are viable alternatives that users can use to enhance the security of their accounts.