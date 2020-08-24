UC Browser 13.3.0.1302 Update – Faster Mobile Performances on Android

With an active user base of half a billion people, we think it’s safe to say that UC Browser is one of the most popular mobile browsers in the world. The “secret” behind UC Browser’s success is the fact that the mobile browser does much more than provide users the tool that they need to surf the web. UC Browser also offers essential features such as fast downloads, built-in ad blocker, data saving mode, and more others!

UC Browser 13.3.0.1302 Update

The reason why UC Browser is making headlines on our website today is that it has just received a new update. The update sports the 13.3.0.1302 version number and it is available to download directly via OTA (over the air) channels. With that said, let’s take a look at the patch notes.

What’s New?

The new update for the mobile browser focuses on enhancing the overall software experience that UC Browser offers. The way that the update does that is by introducing a bundle of bug fixes and software improvements. Thanks to this, the mobile browser will run faster and it will have improved software stability that prevents random crashes and lag.

Top Features

Since we are talking about the amazing performances that UC Browser offers, let’s check out what are the top features that it offers.

★ Variety of Stickers & Share with Friends: We added a new page channel of video status and stickers for you. There are massive stickers and popular stickers that you can share with your friends on the social network.

★ Upgraded Web Browsing Experience: The most recent version uses our unique self-developed U4 engine that performs a 20% improvement in web connection, standard support, video watching experience, personal information security, stability, and storage management in comparison with our last version.

★ Small Window Mode: Our small window mode enables the video window to be moved apart from the webpage, and hanged on screen top, while you expect to chat with friends, shop online or participate in other activities without video watch interruption.

★Fast Downloads: Our servers speed up and stabilize downloads. If any disconnection or interruption occurs, UC Browser can continue downloading from breakpoint. By accelerating the downloading process, it saves you time for downloadable files.

★Cricket Card Feature: UC Browser adds a special Cricket feature for Cricket fans. Most updated Cricket matches live, scores and related information can easily be searched.

★Data Saving: UC Browser compresses data, speeds up navigation, and helps you save a lot of cellular data traffic. The more you browse, the more data you can save with UC Browser.

★Ad Block: Ad block functionality blocks different forms of ads that affect your browse experience. It helps you visit webpages Ad-Free on your android devices, no more pop-up banner ads.

★Videos for all tastes: UC Browser allows you to watch movies and TV series. The menu categorizes videos in different tastes: humor, clips, girls, anime, trailers, or even war films.

★Facebook Mode: This unique feature speeds up Facebook regardless of your network condition. UC Browser always finds a way to increase your network speed.

★Night Mode: Switch to night mode on UC Browser to read more comfortably at night.