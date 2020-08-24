Telegram 7.0.1 Update Introduces Ultra-Secret and Fast Video Calls!

What makes Telegram stand out when compared to other online chatting apps is the fact that Telegram provides users with the highest level of security. When using Telegram, you can rest assured knowing that it is impossible for third-parties to intercept your texts or the files that you are sharing via the app. Thanks to the premium features that it offers, Telegram has now reached 400 million active users and the developers are celebrating this with a new update.

Telegram 7.0.1 Update

What better way to celebrate a major milestone other than with a major update? With that said, Telegram fans should be pleased to know that a new update that sports the 7.0.1 version number is coming their way. The update is rolling out via over the air channels and therefore, the only requirement to access it is to have access to a stable Wi-Fi network.

What’s New?

As previously noted, the developers of Telegram are celebrating a huge milestone and this is why they decided that time has come to introduce a feature that fans have been asking for a long time. We are talking about video calls. However, these are not regular video calls and instead, they are ultra-secure and fast video calls.

Highlight Features

Pure instant messaging — simple, fast, secure, and synced across all your devices. Over 400 million active users.

FAST: Telegram is the fastest messaging app on the market, connecting people via a unique, distributed network of data centers around the globe.

SYNCED: You can access your messages from all your devices at once. Start typing on your phone and finish the message from your tablet or laptop. Never lose your data again.

UNLIMITED: You can send media and files, without any limits on their type and size. Your entire chat history will require no disk space on your device, and will be securely stored in the Telegram cloud for as long as you need it.

SECURE: We made it our mission to provide the best security combined with ease of use. Everything on Telegram, including chats, groups, media, etc. is encrypted using a combination of 256-bit symmetric AES encryption, 2048-bit RSA encryption, and Diffie–Hellman secure key exchange.

POWERFUL: You can create group chats for up to 200,000 members, share large videos, documents of any type (.DOCX, .MP3, .ZIP, etc.), and even set up bots for specific tasks. It’s the perfect tool for hosting online communities and coordinating teamwork.

RELIABLE: Built to deliver your messages in the minimum bytes possible, Telegram is the most reliable messaging system ever made. It works even on the weakest mobile connections.

FUN: Telegram has powerful photo and video editing tools and an open sticker/GIF platform to cater to all your expressive needs.

SIMPLE: While providing an unprecedented array of features, we are taking great care to keep the interface clean. With its minimalist design, Telegram is lean and easy to use.

100% FREE & NO ADS: Telegram is free and will always be free. We are not going to sell ads or introduce subscription fees.