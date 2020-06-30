Viber Messenger 13.3.0.5 Update – Improved Chatting Functions

Viber is one of the first apps to introduce VoIP features and thanks to this, the app now has a massive user base on Android and iOS. Viber provides users with access to lots of useful features that make it easier for them to keep in touch with their friends and family members.

However, this is not the best thing about Viber. What makes the app stand out the most is the fact that it receives updates on a regular basis.

Viber 13.3.0.5 Update

Do you enjoy using Viber to communicate with your friends? If that is the case, then we have some great news to share with you. As previously noted, the chatting app is updated constantly and a new software release update has just arrived.

The new update sports the 13.3.0.5 version number and today we are going to cover everything there is to know about it.

What’s New?

Viber fans should be pleased to know that the new 13.3.0.5 update focuses on improving the overall chatting performances that the app offers. The way that the update does that is by introducing a handful of software tweaks that are improving the stability and performances.

In addition, the update also comes with a bundle of bug fixes that are tackling various issues.

Over the Air Release

The new update is rolling out via OTA (over the air) channels. Due to this, the only thing that fans of the app are required to do in order to access all the “goodies” that the new update introduces is to keep their smartphones connected to a stable Wi-Fi network.

Top Features

Now that we have covered everything there is to know about Viber’s latest update, let’s go ahead and take a look at the top features that it has to offer.

Fully Synced Desktop and Tablet Apps

Viber is fully synced to your computer and laptop. You can see all your messages and calls, and chat with them directly from your desktop or Android tablet.

Make Free Audio and Video Calls

Make crystal-clear audio and instant video calls to friends and family for free! Live chat is a great opportunity to stay connected.

Make Low-cost Calls to Landlines with Viber Out

Call landlines, non-Viber users or anyone who doesn’t have an internet service or a mobile phone with Viber Out’s low-cost international calling service.

Send Free Messages

Staying in touch has never been easier. Send a free text message, share a photo, a sticker or GIF, a video or any other file. Viber is a great alternative for the fans of sms texting!

Open a Group Chat

Catch up with friends, family and coworkers by opening a group chat for up to 250 members. Talk and text together!

Chat and Call with 100% Privacy

Thanks to end-to-end encryption, any type of information you share on Viber will always remain between yourself and the person you’re talking to. Any message you send makes its way from your device to the recipient’s in the form of an encrypted code that only their device can translate to plain text using an encryption key. Encryption keys exist only on user devices and nowhere else. So, no one — not even Viber — can read your messages.

Self-Destruct Your Secret Chats

Start a Secret Chat which will let you set a self-destruct timer for every message in your conversation so that after your message is read, it’s automatically deleted from your recipient’s phone. Viber is safe! We support encrypted messaging to make sure your data is private.

Express Yourself with GIFs and Viber Stickers

Words can only say so much! Express your every emotion with endless GIFs and over 35,000 stickers from the Viber Sticker Market. Chatting is more fun than you think!

Start a Viber Community with Unlimited Members

No matter what you’re interested in, you can now start your own Viber Community! Interact with an unlimited number of people, about a shared topic or passion. Enjoy more admin controls than ever before as well as new conversation features in a unique chat space where you get to call all the shots.

Enrich Your Conversation with Chat Extensions

Spice up your conversations with a variety of useful Chat Extensions including easy access to your favorite links, special Viber stickers, GIFs and videos, Yelp, YouTube, Booking, Spotify and more.