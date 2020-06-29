Waze 4.64.0.1 Beta Update – Faster and Safer Navigation Routes

Waze is a super useful app to have installed on your smartphone, especially if you find yourself on the road often. The reason why we are saying that is because Waze is going to provide you with access to the fastest navigation routes so that you are never late for a meeting again. Nonetheless, the reason why we are talking about Waze today is because the app has just received a new update and we want to cover everything there is to know.

Waze 4.64.0.1 Beta Update

As previously noted, a brand-new update is available to download for Waze. The update sports the 4.64.0.1 beta version number and the developers have released it via OTA (over the air) channels.

Thanks to that, the only thing that Waze fans are required to do in order to access the update and all the improvements that it brings is to keep their smartphones connected to Wi-Fi.

There is also an alternative way to access the update. Eager Waze fans who want to access the update ahead of everyone else can choose to manually download and install in the form of APK (Android Package Kit). However, installing this type of update can be tricky at times.

What’s New?

According to the patch notes listed by the developers of Waze, the new update introduces a bunch of changes to software performance. Due to this, the app will do a much better job of finding the shortest, fastest, and safest navigation routes.

Also, we want to highlight that the update introduces a bundle of bug fixes that are targeting various issues which sometimes caused Waze to lag. Fortunately, this is not going to happen anymore and the software stability of the app will be taken to the next level.