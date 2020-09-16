Viber Messenger 13.8.0.5 Update – New Group Control Options, Personalized GIFs and More!

Viber launched back in 2012 and it was one of the world’s first apps to introduce VoIP (voice over internet protocol) features. Thanks to this, Viber’s popularity skyrocketed because the only thing that users need in order to get in touch with their friends and family members is an internet connection. Now, Viber is more popular than ever and it boasts an even wider array of features.

Viber Messenger 13.8.0.5 Update

The reason why Viber is making headlines on our website today is because it has just received a new update. The chatting app is always improving through new updates and a brand-new one is available to download via OTA (over the air) channels. Therefore, all Viber users who have access to a stable Wi-Fi network are eligible to download the update right away.

What’s New?

As previously noted, Viber’s developers are using the constant stream of updates as an opportunity to take the app’s performances to the next level. With that said, it should come as no surprise to find out that the update introduces a bundle of bug fixes and software tweaks. That’s not all. The update also comes with new features. Check them out below:

Control who can add you to groups⁠—everyone or saved contacts only. Go to More > Settings > Privacy

Say goodbye to clutter as you sort media by type in every chat in the new media gallery.

Create your own GIF! In any chat, record a short video with our new camera or choose a video from your gallery – and turn it into a legendary looping GIF

Highlight Features

Since we are talking about Viber’s impressive performances, let’s go ahead and take a look at the highlight features that the app offers.

Fully Synced Desktop and Tablet Apps

Viber is fully synced to your computer and laptop. You can see all your messages and calls, and chat with them directly from your desktop or Android tablet.

Make Free Audio and Video Calls

Make crystal-clear audio and instant video calls to friends and family for free! Live chat is a great opportunity to stay connected.

Make Low-cost Calls to Landlines with Viber Out

Call landlines, non-Viber users or anyone who doesn’t have an internet service or a mobile phone with Viber Out’s low-cost international calling service.

Send Free Messages

Staying in touch has never been easier. Send a free text message, share a photo, a sticker or GIF, a video or any other file. Viber is a great alternative for the fans of SMS texting!

Open a Group Chat

Catch up with friends, family and coworkers by opening a group chat for up to 250 members. Talk and text together!

Chat and Call with 100% Privacy

Thanks to end-to-end encryption, any type of information you share on Viber will always remain between yourself and the person you’re talking to. Any message you send makes its way from your device to the recipients in the form of an encrypted code that only their device can translate to plain text using an encryption key. Encryption keys exist only on user devices and nowhere else. So, no one — not even Viber — can read your messages.

Self-Destruct Your Secret Chats

Start a Secret Chat which will let you set a self-destruct timer for every message in your conversation so that after your message is read, it’s automatically deleted from your recipient’s phone. Viber is safe! We support encrypted messaging to make sure your data is private.

Express Yourself with GIFs and Viber Stickers

Words can only say so much! Express your every emotion with endless GIFs and over 35,000 stickers from the Viber Sticker Market. Chatting is more fun than you think!

Start a Viber Community with Unlimited Members

No matter what you’re interested in, you can now start your own Viber Community! Interact with an unlimited number of people, about a shared topic or passion. Enjoy more admin controls than ever before as well as new conversation features in a unique chat space where you get to call all the shots.

Enrich Your Conversation with Chat Extensions

Spice up your conversations with a variety of useful Chat Extensions including easy access to your favorite links, special Viber stickers, GIFs and videos, Yelp, YouTube, Booking, Spotify, and more.