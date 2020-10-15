Viber Messenger 14.0.0.0 Update Introduces Useful Security Features

Disclosure: This post may contain affiliate links. This means that at no cost to you, we may earn a small commission for qualifying purchases.

One decade has passed since Viber released and the app now holds the title for being one of the world’s most popular chatting apps. However, this shouldn’t come as a surprise when considering how much features the app offers without charging a single dime. That’s not all. Another key element behind Viber’s massive success is the constant rate at which the app is updated with improvements and bug fixes. In fact, the reason why the app is making headlines on our website today is because it has just received a new update.

Viber Messenger 14.0.0.0 Update

The latest update for Viber sports the 14.0.0.0 version number and the developers are publishing it via OTA (over the air) channels. Thanks to this, the only requirement to access the update and all improvements that it brings is to have access to a stable Wi-Fi network and enough free internal storage space.

What’s New?

Viber fans should be pleased to know that the update introduces a bundle of high-priority bug fixes that are taking its performances to the next level. To make things even better, the update also comes with a useful new feature that makes it easier for users to start calls. Check out the patch notes below:

Start a call in any group chat – no matter its size – by tapping the top icon in the group chat and selecting up to 19 participants you want on the call. No more hassles.

Important events will never get lost again in 1-on-1 chats! Pin any message that you want to remember and see easily: Long tap any message > Pin.

Conclusion

As we can see from the patch notes listed above, the new update for Viber is a high-priority download. Therefore, we are advising all fans of the messenger app to make sure to get it as soon as possible.