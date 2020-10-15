Mozilla Firefox Browser for Android – 81.1.5 Update Introduces New Features and User-Interface Improvements

Disclosure: This post may contain affiliate links. This means that at no cost to you, we may earn a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Even though Google Chrome holds the title for being the world’s most popular browser, Mozilla Firefox is not too far behind. This is saying a lot about the performances provided by Firefox because it isn’t pre-installed on all Android-powered smartphones as Google Chrome is. Nonetheless, the reason why Firefox is making headlines on our website today is because we want to inform everyone that a new update is available for download.

Firefox Browser – 81.1.5 Update

The new update for Firefox Browser sports the 81.1.5 version number and it is currently available to download on all Android-powered smartphones. The update is rolling out through Mozilla’s official over the air channels and this means that the only requirement to access all the improvements that the update brings is to have access to a stable Wi-Fi network. Now, let’s check out the patch notes.

What’s New?

Here are all the improvements that the new update introduces to the Android version of Firefox Browser:

View downloads

Enhanced search

Frequently visited top sites

Auto close tabs

Switch tabs by swiping horizontally on the address bar

Password migration support for master password users

Protection from intrusive trackers

Organize your tabs with Collections

Bottom search bar

Dark Mode

Picture-in-Picture Video

Top Features

Now that we have checked out all the improvements that the new update introduce es, let’s take a look at the top features that the app offers.

FAST. PRIVATE. SAFE.

Firefox for Android browser gives you effortless privacy protection with lighting-fast page loads. Enhanced Tracking Protection automatically blocks over 2000 known online trackers from invading your privacy and slowing down your pages. Firefox browser also introduces a clean new design that makes it easier to get more things done, more quickly. Plus, with smart browsing features built in, Firefox lets you take your privacy, passwords, and bookmarks with you safely wherever you go.

ONE TAP TO PRIVATE MODE

Now you can get to Private Browsing Mode with just one tap. And when you close Private Browsing Mode, your browsing history gets automatically erased from your device.

CUSTOMIZE THE WAY YOU WANT TO SEARCH

Keep the search bar up top. Or move it to the bottom. Firefox browser not only lets you choose how you search but also how much of your personal data to share. Customizable Enhanced Tracking Protection settings put you in the driver’s seat with your data. You also have your choice of search engines, and the ability to make Firefox your default browser.

GO DARK MODE

Easily switch to Dark Mode anytime to give your eyes and your battery a break.

COLLECTIONS

Open as many tabs as you like and organize them into Collections to stay on task. Collections can also be shared across devices so you get more done no matter where you are or what device you’re using.

GET ADD-ONS

Full support for the most popular add-ons, including ways to turbo-charge powerful default privacy settings and customize your experience.

PICK UP RIGHT WHERE YOU LEFT OFF

Start using Firefox for Android on your phone then switch to the Firefox browser on your laptop, without skipping a beat. With Firefox across your devices you can take your bookmarks, saved logins and browsing history wherever you go. Firefox browser also takes the guesswork out of passwords by remembering your passwords across devices. Have the choice to instantly send open tabs between your phone and computer, instead of texting or emailing yourself articles to read later.

FIREFOX WEB BROWSER SEARCH WIDGET

No need to open the app. Search the web directly from your device’s home screen. Add the Firefox for Android browser search widget and get instant results without the extra taps.

PICTURE IN PICTURE MODE

Stream and pop videos out and play them in the background while you do other things on your phone. It’s entertainment and multitasking, together on the same screen.