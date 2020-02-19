Vimeo 3.31.0 Update – Enhanced Video Streaming Performances

Vimeo is one of the world’s most popular video streaming apps and there is a good reason for that. The app provides users with access to amazing content that can’t usually be found on similar apps such as YouTube for example. Since we mentioned YouTube, we need to note that what makes Vimeo stand out when compared to YouTube is the fact that Vimeo focuses on bringing the best content creators in a single place. Nonetheless, the reason why Vimeo is making headlines on our website today is because it has just received a maintenance update.

Vimeo 3.31.0 Update

Vimeo fans should be pleased to find out that a new update is coming their way. The update sports the 3.31.0 version number and it is available to download via OTA (over the air) channels. Alternatively, eager Vimeo fans who don’t want to wait for one more second in order to access the update can always manually download and install it in the form of APK (Android Package Kit). The tricky part about installing APK releases is that they are compatible only with Android-powered smartphones that have enabled the “unknown sources” option.

What’s New?

According to the patch notes listed by the developers, the new 3.31.0 update is a maintenance release. This means that the update focuses on improving the overall performances of Vimeo and it does this by introducing a handful of bug fixes and software tweaks.

“This update includes some minor bug fixes and updates that you probably won’t notice unless you like to get really, really geeky with your apps. Till next time, hop in and enjoy all the new features we’ve been adding,” said the developers.

Top Features

Now that we have checked out everything there is to know about the latest Vimeo update, let’s go ahead and take a look at what are the top features that Vimeo offers as listed on the official Google Play Store page.

Watch videos in gorgeous ad-free HD

• Stream videos in full 1080p HD

• Rejoice in Vimeo’s always ad-free playback

• Save videos to watch offline

• Chromecast videos to bigger screens

Easily upload, manage, and share videos

• Upload videos right from your phone or tablet

• Easily manage your video settings and profile

• Share videos privately with people you choose

• Access your videos and collections from anywhere

• Maintain total control with our new video action sheet

Discover videos and creators you love

• Follow categories, creators, and more to customize your feed

• Tap the Explore icon to discover new videos and creators you’ll love

• Delight daily in a fresh batch of Staff Picks, hand-selected by our team

• Dive into different human-curated categories like Animation, Documentary, Travel and more