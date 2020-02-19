Instagram 129.0.0.29.119 Beta Update – Faster Performances and Improved Software Stability

Instagram is currently the second-most popular social media app in the world, sitting right behind Facebook. The reason why Instagram’s popularity has seen such a major growth during this past couple of years is because the developers of the app are constantly improving the performances and the user experience that Instagram has to offer by releasing updates. With that being said, it shouldn’t come as a shock to anyone to find out that a brand-new update has been released this morning.

Instagram 129.0.0.29.119 Beta Update

If you are a big fan of Instagram and you would like to access all of the app’s updates and new features ahead of everyone else, then the best thing that you can do is to join the beta program. Instagram’s developers are allowing everyone to join the beta program with the only condition being to provide them with feedback in case something goes wrong such as a bug or software glitch.

Nonetheless, the latest update for Instagram sports the 129.0.0.29.119 beta version number and it is now rolling out via OTA (over the air) channels. Therefore, we are advising everyone who is a member of Instagram’s beta program to keep their smartphones connected to a stable Wi-Fi so that they can be among the first ones to access the update and all the goodies that it brings.

What’s New?

Instagram fans should be pleased to find out that the new update for Instagram is aiming to improve the overall software performances and it does this by introducing a handful of bug fixes and “under the hood” software tweaks. This means that after installing the new update, the social media app will run smoother and the chances of Instagram randomly shutting down are slimmer than ever.