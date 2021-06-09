Vivaldi Browser 4.0.2313.11 Update – New Translation Options are Now Available

Disclosure: This post may contain affiliate links. This means that at no cost to you, we may earn a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Vivaldi Browser is one of the most popular alternatives to the likes of Google Chrome, Safari, and Mozilla Firefox. The reason behind this is that Vivaldi Browser provides users with access to a bundle of amazing features that make it much easier to surf the web and find either valuable information or entertaining content. Nonetheless, the mobile browser is making headlines on our website today because a major update is available to download.

Vivaldi Browser 4.0.2313.11 Update

The latest update for Vivaldi Browser sports the 4.0.2313.11 version number and it’s dubbed as the “Translate Update”. The reason behind this is that the new update introduces the option to automatically translate pages and content. Check out the patch notes below:

Always translate – always translate the current language

Never translate – Never translate the current language

Never translate this site – never be asked about translation on that particular site again

Offer to translate pages – disables the automatic translation of pages and pop-ups that show automatically. The button remains in the address field to reverse the action.

Top Features

Now that we have presented the latest update for Vivaldi Browser, let’s take a look at the top features that the mobile browser offers:

🕵️‍♂️ PRIVATE BROWSING

Your browser, your business. We don’t track how you use Vivaldi and private incognito tabs mean you can keep your browsing history to yourself. Searches, sites visited, cookies and temporary files won’t be stored when you use private tabs.

💡 REAL TAB OPTIONS

Choose between using a Tab Bar (which works great on larger screens and tablets) or a Tab Switcher to manage your tabs. In the Tab Switcher you can quickly swipe to find open tabs, private tabs and tabs you’ve recently closed in the browser or have open on another device.

⛔️ BLOCK ADS & TRACKERS

A built-in Ad Blocker blocks ads and stops trackers from following you around the web – no extensions needed. P.S. It also makes your browser faster.

🏃‍♀️ BROWSE FASTER

Browse faster by adding your favorite bookmarks as Speed Dials on the new tab page to keep them one tap away. Sort them into folders, pick from a bunch of layout options, and make it your own. You can also switch Search Engines on the fly using Search Engine Nicknames while typing in Vivaldi’s Address Field (like “d” for DuckDuckGo or “w” for Wikipedia).