Vivo X90S Emerges on the Google Play Console With an Impressive Chipset

It’s only a matter of time until those who are passionate about smartphones (could that mean… all of us?) will have the chance to hold the Vivo X90S in their hand. It’s the name of a powerful phone that Vivo is working on for quite some time, and now it has been spotted on the Google Play Console.

Mysmartprice has spotted the listing of the phone in question, and it is now confirmed that the device will carry some powerful specs.

Vivo X90S will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ chipset

There is enough evidence that the Dimensity 9200+ chipset represents some of the best features that a processor built by MediaTek has to offer. The chipset will be available on the Vivo X90S as well, judging by the listing of the phone on the Google Play Console.

Also, it’s worth keeping in mind that the same listing reveals that the Vivo X90S will also carry 12GB of RAM. In other words, we’re clearly talking about a flagship phone, and time will indeed confirm it if you still have any doubts!

Another interesting fact revealed by the emergence of the upcoming Vivo phone on the Google Play Console is that the device will come equipped with Android 13 out of the box. This means that the flagship will carry the best of what Google has to offer when it comes to the mobile operating system. Android 14 is still in the works, and a few months are needed in order for it to become available to the public and in its final form.

We can surely expect that the Vivo X90S will pose some serious competition to the iPhone 14, the Samsung Galaxy S23, and other top phones that already exist on the market. Vivo proves once again that it is indeed capable of creating powerful smartphones.