Paradox Interactive is Working on 13 New Games

Who doesn’t like gaming nowadays? Seriously, video games are more popular than ever today, as the stats show that there are about 3 billion people worldwide who like playing video games at least once in a blue moon.

How about Paradox Interactive? We’re talking about a world-leading PC games publisher based in Sweden that’s well-known for titles such as Cities: Skylines, Europa Universalis, Crusader Kings, and more.

But the guys from Paradox Interactive have many more to prove, although they have a strong experience in the field. They’ve been in the gaming business since 2004, which means that they have almost two decades of experience.

Paradox Interactive will release new games in 2023

Thanks to Exputer, we now know that Paradox Interactive is actively working on not one, not two, not three, not four, but 13 new games! Among those games, there are titles such as Life by You, Cities: Skylines II, as well as Age of Wonder IV. Some of the upcoming games will even come out in the current year, which means that if you’re a fan of the famous Swedish brand, it’s a good idea to keep an eye on the latest news revolving around its activity!

Paradox Interactive stated on its official website:

“2023 is a year of enthusiasm and anticipation for us at Paradox. In the first quarter, we announced a number of exciting titles from our pipeline that are to be released this year. To say the least, there is a lot for both Paradox and our players to look forward to.”

The same post says:

“2023 is also a year when we return to a more normal state for Paradox, where there will be significant variations between quarters in terms of releases. This is apparent in the first quarter, which is in the lower end of the spectrum. “

Let’s wait together for more news on what Paradox Interactive is preparing!