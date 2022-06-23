Watch the Official Announce Trailer for HYENAS, a New Shooter From Sega About Colonizing Mars

If you like sci-fi first-person shooters that can be played between gamers, it means you might want to hear about what Sega and Creative Assembly are planning for next year: a brand new game called HYENAS.

While playing HYENAS, you’ll get to battle for pop culture using some powerful futuristic weapons. A part of humanity managed to colonize Mars in this game, so perhaps SpaceX might learn something from HYENAS. Sega is the publisher behind the upcoming game, while Creative Assembly is the development company. Humor won’t be absent from HYENAS, and there will even be some little reminders about the famous Sonic character, just to push Sega’s mascot in the game.

HYENAS comes out in 2023

Without having a precise release date, we know for sure that HYENAS is coming out next year, hopefully at some point in the first few months.

Now let’s cut to the chance and show you the announce trailer for HYENAS:

It’s time to check out the description of the plot present in HYENAS, and you’ll surely love it if you’ve dreamed at least once about colonizing Mars. Behold, as the game’s official Steam page quotes:

“Earth is gone, the rich have colonised Mars and the rest of humanity is living their worst life in The Taint, a giant orbiting slum. While humanity is trying to survive, the Mars billionaires are more worried about fulfilling their nostalgic dreams. Plunderships, massive retail spacecrafts dedicated to selling salvaged pop-culture artefacts from Earth, our artefacts, at space-high prices to satisfy their desires.”

Gamers will surely get plenty of chances to put HYENAS to the test. According to Polygon, the futuristic shooter will be available for PC and the usual consoles: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

Will you also try out HYENAS when it arrives in the gaming world?