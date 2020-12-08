GWENT: The Witcher Card Game 8.0 Update Goes Live with Major Balance Changes

GWENT: The Witcher Card Game 8.0 Update Goes Live with Major Balance...

Even though CD Projekt RED is adding the finishing touches to Cyberpunk 2077, this doesn’t mean that the game publisher has forgotten about its smaller titles. In fact, CD Projekt RED has just published a brand-new update for GWENT: The Witcher Card Game that brings the mobile game’s version number to 8.0. The update introduces balance changes to a plethora of existing cards and many other features. With that being said, today we are going to check out everything there is to know about the new update.

GWENT: The Witcher Card Game 8.0 Update – Patch Notes

Changes

New Packges for Draft. More detailed info soon.

Redraft, Settings and Quit buttons have been added to the Draft user interface.

Neutral

Eskel, Vesemir and Lambert power changed from 2 to 3.

Provision changed from 8 to 7.

Ability changed to:

Adrenaline 4: Summon Eskel/Vesemir/Lambert from your deck to this row.

Developer comment: The introduction of Adrenaline opens new possibility for old cards.

We’ve decided to rehabilitate the Witcher trio but added the Adrenaline condition

to make it less flexible and force to commit in round 1.

Vesemir Mentor ability changed to:

Deploy: Boost all allied Witcher units on the battlefield by 1.

Adrenaline 5: Also boost your Witcher units in hand and deck.

Developer comment: With plethora of new targets for Vesemir Mentor,

his overall value increased a lot. Similarly to the Witchers trio,

we introduced Adrenaline to the effect to keep it in check and force commitment.

Roach provision changed from 10 to 9.

Knickers provision changed from 9 to 8.

Dandelion: Poet provision changed from 12 to 11.

Portal provision changed from 13 to 12.

Ability changed to:

Deploy: Summon a random 4 provision unit from your deck to the left of this card

After 3 turns, Summon a random 4 provision unit from your deck to the right of this card.

Developer comment: In the past, the strategy to nerfing Portal was to nerf its targets.

This time we would like to experiment with something different by removing one of Portal most oppressive feature: the ability to immediately put two engines on the board.

This allows us to bring Portal down one provision and most importantly rehabilitate its old targets by putting them back to 4 provisions.

Wagenburg now has a Siege Engine category.

Monsters

Haunt provision changed from 13 to 14.

Vran Warrior now has 1 armor.

Old Speartip provision changed from 13 to 12.

Imlerith ability changed to:

Deploy (Melee): Draw a card, then discard a card. If discarded card was a unit, boost self by its power.

Developer comment: New month, new Imlerith! We are adjusting Imlerith to have better synergy with Way of the Witcher cards such as Dol Dhu Lokke.

Skellige

Brokvar Hunter provision changed from 5 to 4.

An Crate Blacksmith now has 1 Armor.

Northern Realms

Vernon Roche provision changed from 12 to 11.

Lyrian Cavalry provision changed from 5 to 4.

Scoia’tael

Elven Swordmaster provision changed from 5 to 4.

Dwarven Chariot now has a Siege Engine category.

Nilfgaard

Coup de Grace provision changed from 10 to 9.

Damage dealt increased from 2 to 3.

Affan Hillergrand provision changed from 9 to 8.

Braathens power changed from 3 to 4.

Provision changed from 11 to 10.

Ability changed to:

Assimilate.

Deploy: Create and play a bronze disloyal unit from your starting deck.

Developer comment: We would like Braathens to be a card that supports Assimilate and Spies archetypes, rather than just a good midrange card that can be put in any deck.

To make it so, we are adding a deck building condition that shouldn’t be a problem for archetypes mentioned, but other archetypes can still run him if the player is willing to adjust their deck. At the same time, we are improving his stats.

Emissary boost to a unit increased from 6 to 7.

Assire Var Anahid provision changed from 8 to 7.

Nauzicaa Sergeant provision changed from 5 to 4.

Master of Disguise power changed from 3 to 4.

Viper Witcher name changed to Kingslayer.

Fire Scorpion now has 1 Armor.

Alba Armored Cavalry power changed from 4 to 5, Armor changed from 0 to 1.

Impera Enforcers now have Zeal.

New Features

Gifting. New feature giving players the ability to send gifts to their friends. (Available only for Meteorite Powder and Real Money purchases)

Game Fixes

Assire now reveals the picked card before putting it in the deck.

Developer comment: Quality of life change. This removes the need to check graveyard to know which card the opponent put back in the deck. Makes already shared information more accessible.

Miruna’s tooltip now correctly mentions that the target is picked randomly.

Ampibious Assault, Blood Eagle, Avallac’h: Sage and Novigradian Justice will now properly show a shuffled version of the deck instead of listing the cards in order.

Vrihedd Officer tooltip was harmonized with other similar tooltips.

Eredin Bréacc Glas will now correctly increase the damage dealt by Frost.

Defender is now correctly referred to in tooltips as a status.

Units with the Bounty status will now grant coins correctly only when destroyed.

Master Mirror will now correctly transform cards that are able to interact with the deck, such as Oneiromancy and Matta Hu’uri.

Cantarella is now able to play Trap cards from the opponent’s deck.

Icons in Reward Book tabs should now always be shown correctly.