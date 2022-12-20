What is the Safest Cryptocurrency Exchange?

Crypto investment is a risky activity because crypto rates are incredibly volatile. Crypto rates may drop in one day, and you lose your investment. On another hand, similarly, you can make a profit and make a fortune if crypto rates boost, multiplying your investments many times. It is obvious that trading should not be taken as a game or gambling. It’s not about luck – it is about the deep knowledge of the market and the ability to analyze it, forecasting the next trend.

To be consistent in crypto trading, you should buy crypto coins and sell them at the right time. Here trading strategies come to help. Here are some most used techniques:

Scalping Daily trading Swing Buy and hold.

The most difficult strategy for a beginner is scalping, which means you should think fast and close the deal within a couple of minutes. It requires experience and skills. If you prefer less risky strategies, pick swing or buy and hold. They imply holding coins for a few weeks or months.

The next question is where to use those trading techniques. Let’s talk about it in the next paragraph.

What is the Safest Crypto Platform?

Trading means you entrust your money to a service that helps you conduct transactions and charges fees for it. Of course, the service must be reliable and reputable. Pay attention to the following characteristics:

The level of safety. If a platform asks for registration and KYC verification, it is a serious service that cares about its clients’ safety.

The way to store funds. If a platform keeps users’ investments offline, that is a good sign.

Can you protect your account by installing two-factor authentication?

Among all crypto platforms, we pick the WhiteBIT exchange. It holds 96% of funds offline on cold wallets. It asks for user verification and is officially registered in Europe. It has over 2 million clients and positive reviews on the internet. Registered clients access all the set of trading tools and earning options. The platform allows to trade Bitcoin futures and offers up to X20 leverage.