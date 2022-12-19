Google Allows Users to Repair Their Pixel 7 Pro Phones by Themselves

Google made a lot of people happy after it released the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones. The company has proven that it can be just as good in the hardware area as it is when it comes to software.

Google now wants to make its users skip a trip to the GSM service. Surely anybody is reluctant when it comes to leaving their smartphones in the hands of somebody else, even if that unknown person is supposed to fix the technical issues that he may find.

Users of Pixel 7 Pro can repair the camera or battery for themselves

According to 9to5Google, Google now offers users the chance to repair specific parts of the Pixel 7 Pro by themselves. The initiative is part of an even broader self-repair program that covers most of the Mountain View-based giant’s smartphones.

Google has teamed up with iFixit, and the latter will provide genuine parts and guides so that the user will know exactly how to get the job done and get his phone repaired. He’ll be able to repair specific parts, such as the battery or the camera.

Google might have taken some inspiration from other companies in its initiative to let users repair their smartphones by themselves. Other tech giants such as Apple and Samsung, which are also the first two most popular smartphone manufacturers on the planet, are also applying a similar initiative.

Back in August, our publication shared the news about Apple giving its users a chance to repair their own MacBooks.

Repairing your phone to the GSM service can often pull some significant amounts of money out of your bank account, so why wouldn’t you try to simply repair that device by yourself?

How about you? Would you be willing to repair a smartphone by yourself? Feel free to tell us what you think in the comment section!