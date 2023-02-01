What You Need to Know About the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra

Even though it didn’t launch until 2021, Samsung’s Galaxy Book Pro series has quickly established itself as among the industry’s finest portable computing devices. But for 2023, in addition to the Galaxy Book 3 Pro series, Samsung is going even farther with the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra, which is the most powerful Galaxy Book ever, oriented towards consumers who require more horsepower for content production and even some gaming.

The Galaxy Book Odyssey was Samsung’s first effort at a gaming laptop, however it lagged behind the rest of the Galaxy line in a few key areas. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra is a high-end device that builds on the success of the Pro versions by including even more robust hardware. All the data you’d ever want to know about this laptop is right here. We should start straight now.

Specs

The Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra is the company’s most powerful notebook and is designed for professionals with intensive tasks like video editing and light gaming. Therefore, it possesses the necessary specifications to support such a claim.

In comparison to the P-series CPUs included in the Galaxy Book 3 Pro, the H-series Core processors included with this laptop have a higher 45W TDP. Also, an Intel Core i7 CPU is included by default, and a Core i9 upgrade is available. With 14 cores and 20 threads each, these machines are a significant step up in performance over their P-series counterparts.

Nvidia’s specialized graphics processing units provide additional support for these CPUs. The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 Laptop GPU included in the basic model is a step down from the high-end cards, but it still provides a solid gaming experience. Most newer games should work well at that resolution. The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 is also an option, and it should provide excellent performance in whatever game you throw at it. Although Samsung hasn’t revealed the cards’ exact power ratings, the bundled charger only allows 100W of power supply, so it’s safe to presume they aren’t as potent as what you’d find in a dedicated gaming notebook. This model’s other advantages include 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD in the basic model, which is about what you’d expect to see in a device of this price range. If you need additional storage space, this model has a spare slot for a solid-state drive.

Although not exclusive to this model, the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra has a top-tier screen. The 16-inch screen is ideal for work because of the wide 16:10 aspect ratio. With this gorgeous Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen, you may enjoy deep blacks and dazzling hues. Additionally, the screen’s resolution of 2880 x 1800 makes for an extremely crisp and clear display.

It boasts a 120Hz refresh rate, which is great for gamers since it makes in-game animations and movement seem smoother than before. The panel has been been tested and approved by VESA for DisplayHDR 500 True Black, guaranteeing a top-notch HDR experience with your favorite games and movies.

Cost and Availability

Pre-orders for the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra are now available on Samsung’s website, much like the rest of the Galaxy Book 3 range that was introduced on February 1 at Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event. While the two Pro laptops have firm release dates, the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra is yet to get a similar announcement.

Starting at $2,399, you can expect to get a Core i7 CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 graphics, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD with this high-end laptop. As for the rest of the specifications, they’re pretty much industry standard, and they’re all quite high-end, so the price is understandable.