WhatsApp 2.20.193.1 Beta Update Increases Number of Participants in Video and Voice Group Calls

With almost two billion monthly active users, we think it’s safe to say that WhatsApp is the world’s best chatting app. What makes WhatsApp stand out from the competition is the fact that it provides users with access to high-level security and to all the chatting features that they need in order to keep in touch with their family members and friends.

Another thing that makes WhatsApp a premium app is the constant stream of updates that it benefits from. The developers are constantly rolling out new updates that are taking WhatsApp’s performances to the next level and in fact, a new software release has just been published for beta users.

WhatsApp 2.20.193.1 Beta Update

If you enjoy using WhatsApp to chat with your friends, then you might want to consider enrolling in the beta program. The reason why we are saying that is because beta users are always the first ones to access all the latest updates. To make things even better, the only thing that beta users need to do in exchange for receiving access to experimental features is to provide the developers with feedback.

Nonetheless, the latest update for WhatsApp sports the 2.20.193.1 beta version number and it is available to download via OTA (over the air) channels. Therefore, all WhatsApp beta users who are keeping their smartphones connected to a stable Wi-Fi network are eligible to access the update.

What’s New?

The global pandemic helped the developers who are in charge WhatsApp realize how much people are relying on the voice and video call feature that the app offers and they decided to improve it. The way that the developers are improving the voice and video chatting of WhatsApp is by increasing the number of participants up to 8.

Top Features

Here are WhatsApp’s best features:

• NO FEES: WhatsApp uses your phone’s Internet connection (4G/3G/2G/EDGE or Wi-Fi, as available) to let you message and call friends and family, so you don’t have to pay for every message or call.* There are no subscription fees to use WhatsApp.

• MULTIMEDIA: Send and receive photos, videos, documents, and Voice Messages.

• FREE CALLS: Call your friends and family for free with WhatsApp Calling, even if they’re in another country.* WhatsApp calls use your phone’s Internet connection rather than your cellular plan’s voice minutes. (Note: Data charges may apply. Contact your provider for details. Also, you can’t access 911 and other emergency service numbers through WhatsApp).

• GROUP CHAT: Enjoy group chats with your contacts so you can easily stay in touch with your friends or family.

• WHATSAPP WEB: You can also send and receive WhatsApp messages right from your computer’s browser.

• NO INTERNATIONAL CHARGES: There’s no extra charge to send WhatsApp messages internationally. Chat with your friends around the world and avoid international SMS charges.*

• SAY NO TO USERNAMES AND PINS: Why bother having to remember yet another username or PIN? WhatsApp works with your phone number, just like SMS, and integrates seamlessly with your phone’s existing address book.

• ALWAYS LOGGED IN: With WhatsApp, you’re always logged in so you don’t miss messages. No more confusion about whether you’re logged in or logged out.

• QUICKLY CONNECT WITH YOUR CONTACTS: Your address book is used to quickly and easily connect you with your contacts who have WhatsApp so there’s no need to add hard-to-remember usernames.

• OFFLINE MESSAGES: Even if you miss your notifications or turn off your phone, WhatsApp will save your recent messages until the next time you use the app.

• AND MUCH MORE: Share your location, exchange contacts, set custom wallpapers and notification sounds, broadcast messages to multiple contacts at once, and more!