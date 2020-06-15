PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 APK Update “Mad Miramar” – Installation Guide

What better way to kick off the day other than with a new update for your favorite mobile game? With that being said, we have some amazing news to share with fans of PUBG Mobile. A brand-new APK update has been released for the game and it is available for manual installation. If you are not familiar with how to install APKs, then you don’t need worry about it because we are going to present you with a guide.

PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 APK Update

As previously noted, the new update is changing PUBG Mobile’s version number to 0.18.0. Since the update is available to download in the form of APK, then all fans of the mobile game can go ahead and install it to access all the latest features. Alternatively, the update is also rolling out via OTA (over the air) channels. However, we do need to mention that the OTA release is scheduled to arrive later next week.

What’s New?

The new update is dubbed as “Mad Miramar” by the developers who are in charge of PUBG Mobile and it introduces a bunch of exciting updates. Check them out all in the list below:

1. Miramar Update

Additional resources have been added to the map, including items and improved graphics.

Added a race track and Golden Mirado to show off your skills in the desert!

Sandstorm

Prepare well to survive in the extreme climate!

A sandstorm theme is waiting for you to unlock in the lobby!

Cheer Park

Try out this chill 20 player area where you can chat, roast chicken, dance, and challenge each other!

Bluehole Mode

Are you in or out to try this new mode?

Installation Guide

The tricky part about installing APK releases is that you will need to manually download it. Fortunately, there are many reliable APK providers and you can find the latest PUBG Mobile update with a single Google Search. The next step is to head over to your smartphone’s Settings panel and then to enable the “Unknown Sources” option. The reason behind this is that APK updates are not updates directly from the developers.

After downloading the APK version of the update and enabling the “Unknown Sources” option, the next step is to simply tap on the APK file and to start the installation process. This shouldn’t take more than a couple of minutes and you are good to go.

Top Features in PUBG Mobile

One of the reasons why PUBG Mobile is played by tens of millions of people from all over the world is because it offers a fast-paced gameplay experience. That’s not all, the mobile game also offers a bundle of cool features. Here are some of the best ones:

FREE ON MOBILE – Powered by the Unreal Engine 4. Play console quality gaming on the go. Delivers jaw-dropping HD graphics and 3D sound. Featuring customizable mobile controls, training modes, and voice chat. Experience the most smooth control and realistic ballistics, weapon behavior on mobile.

MASSIVE BATTLE MAPS – From Erangel to Miramar, Vikendi to Sanhok, compete on these enormous and detailed battlegrounds varying in size, terrain, day/night cycles and dynamic weather – from urban city spaces to frozen tundra, to dense jungles, master each battleground’s secrets to create your own strategic approach to win.

DEPTH AND VARIETY – From the 100-player classic mode, the exhilarating payload mode to the lightning-fast Arcade and 4v4 Team Deathmatch modes, as well as the intense Zombie modes. There is something for everyone! There is something for everyone. Play Solo, Duo, and in 4-player Squads. Fire your weapon to your heart’s content! Be a lone wolf soldier or play with a Clan and answer the duty calls when help is needed! Offers FPS (First-Person Shooter) and TPS (Third-Person Shooter) play, lots of vehicles for all the different terrains in the game and an arsenal of realistic weapons. Find your perfect ride and pieces to cruise towards the final circle!

ALWAYS GROWING – Daily events & challenges, and monthly updates delivering new gameplay features and modes that keep PUBG MOBILE always growing and expanding. Our powerful and serious anti-cheating mechanisms ensure a fair and balanced gaming environment where everyone plays by the rules.