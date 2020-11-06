MORTAL KOMBAT: The Ultimate Fighting Game 3.0.1 Update – Improved Faction War Matchmaking, Increased Battle Point Rewards and Much More!

Disclosure: This post may contain affiliate links. This means that at no cost to you, we may earn a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Do you love playing MORTAL KOMBAT: The Ultimate Fighting Game in your free time? If that is the case, then you should make sure to keep your smartphone connected to a stable Wi-Fi network today. The reason why we are saying that is because the developers who are in charge of the mobile game have published a brand-new update that is changing its version number to 3.0.1. Without any further ado, let’s go ahead and check out everything there is to know about the update.

MORTAL KOMBAT: The Ultimate Fighting Game 3.0.1 Update

As previously noted, the only requirement to access the new update is to have access to a stable Wi-Fi network. The developers are publishing the update via OTA (over the air) channels and it is scheduled to automatically start downloading once the game starts. If this doesn’t happen, MORTAL KOMBAT: The Ultimate Fighting Game fans can always choose to manually trigger it by accessing the game’s Google Play Store page.

What’s New?

The new update for MORTAL KOMBAT: The Ultimate Fighting Game comes with lots of improvements, including a new event that fans are going to love. Check out the full patch notes below:

Improved Faction War Matchmaking and Updated Rewards (Support Cards now included)

Increased Battle Points rewarded in Survivor Mode

Launching Quest Mode bug fix

Black Dragon Erron Black Auto Battle bug fix

We also want to mention that the update introduces a handful of “under the hood” software tweak that are improving the overall performances of MORTAL KOMBAT: The Ultimate Fighting Game. The reason why these tweaks are dubbed as “under the hood” is because even though fans of the game may not be able to see them as they would with a new feature, they will certainly feel the tweaks because the game will run much faster.