WhatsApp Messenger 2.22.17.13 beta APK Brings New Features

Most of those who are into video calling apps use WhatsApp as the main software, and there’s no wonder why. Meta’s app is free of charge, and it has a lot of useful features for both the text and video part of interacting with others.

WhatsApp Messenger 2.22.17.13 beta is now available via APKMirror in the form of APK, and it brings even more features than before. WhatsApp becomes better after you install this update, even though we’re only talking about a beta version.

What 2.22.17.13 beta brings new to WhatsApp

WhatsApp Messenger 2.22.17.13 beta brings a series of important features:

Message reactions were improved

React using any emoji, as well as extra fixes and improvements

Increased the maximum number of participants allowed per group to 512

The maximum limit of file size was increased to 2GB

Users can mute others during group calls or send them a message by long pressing their tile

Despite appearing in the “what’s new” section on the APKMirror website, these features shall roll out in the following weeks, the presentation reveals.

To benefit from the new update, your phone will need to be updated at least to the Android 4.1 version. There are two download variants up for grabs, and you can choose either one you want. Both come in simple APK files, so there’s no use looking for a bundle.

The Play Store page of WhatsApp is crystal clear regarding the famous instant messaging app, as the presentation says:

“WhatsApp from Meta is a FREE messaging and video calling app. It’s used by over 2B people in more than 180 countries. It’s simple, reliable, and private, so you can easily keep in touch with your friends and family. WhatsApp works across mobile and desktop even on slow connections, with no subscription fees*.”

Are you ready to download and install WhatsApp Messenger 2.22.17.13 beta?