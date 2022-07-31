YouTube Music 5.17.51: Get Your Hands on the APK NOW!

YouTube Music is a service that offers users access to over 70 million official songs, so there’s no use thinking even for a moment that you can get bored! You can find lots of playlists of your favorite music while using YouTube Music, regardless of what genres you prefer!

YouTube Music is now getting its 5.17.51 update, and you are free to grab it in the form of an APK file via APKMirror! All you need is a phone running on at least Android 5.

There’s no information available on the change log of the update, so don’t expect anything sophisticated! YouTube Music 5.17.51 most likely only brings some bug fixes and small improvements, but who knows, maybe the developers have prepared for us a pleasant surprise!

Over two years ago, YouTube Music even received some Google Assistant-like features for its users to enjoy. The “Hey Google, like this song” button was extremely useful for those who wanted an extra level of comfort. They were able to tell the app itself to “like” a specific song. Users can easily have access to their list of liked songs, meaning the collection of tracks that have conquered their hearts in a special way.

Another exciting feature of YouTube Music is the one that allows the listeners to see the lyrics of their favorite songs. This can lead to a fun karaoke session, or a simple way of showing the others how good you are when it comes to those lyrics!

Setting up a subscription for YouTube Music is nothing complicated, as all you need is to pay a fee of $9.99 every month. If you’re not satisfied with what YouTube Music has to offer, it’s good to know that there are also a lot more alternatives out there waiting for you: Spotify, Tidal, Amazon Music Unlimited, Qubuz, Deezer, and more.