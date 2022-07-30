Watch Trailer for Star Citizen: Alpha 3.17.2

Star Citizen has the fans extremely excited by what the game shall bring for PC. The title will be available exclusively for those who prefer gaming on laptops and desktop computers.

However, those who prefer to dive into their favorite virtual worlds using other platforms don’t have to lose hope just yet. Gaming has generally been pretty versatile along its history, which means that Star Citizen might arrive for consoles as well at some point.

As for now, we’re glad to present the trailer for Star Citizen: Alpha 3.17.2:

Here’s what Roberts Space Industries has to say regarding the update:

Alpha Patch 3.17.2 has been released and is now available on the LIVE environment! Patch should now show: VERSION 3.17.2-LIVE.8148301. It is strongly recommended that players delete their USER and Shader folders for the Public client after patching, particularly if you start encountering any odd character graphical issues or crash on loading. The USER folder can be found (in default installations) at C:\Program Files\Roberts Space Industries\StarCitizen\PTU. The Shader folders can be found here C:\Users\%username%\AppData\Local\Star Citizen.

The update brings new features regarding the location, the AI system, the gameplay, ships and vehicles, weapons, and so on. A new set of delivery missions that focus on illegal cargo is included. There’s a new event called Siege of Orison. In other words, there are lots of exciting new ways to explore and play the game!

There are also lots of fixes for technical issues included in the new update, which means a more smoother and pleasant gameplay experience.

Surely you’re wondering what’s the drill with Roberts Space Industries. The ‘Star Citizen’ YouTube channel is kind enough to explain.

A lot of exciting games will arrive in the near future for Windows PC, and it’s glad to conclude that Star Citizen is among them!