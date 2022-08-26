WhatsApp Messenger 2.22.19.7 beta APK Arrives

WhatsApp users (meaning… everybody?) can now get a taste of what the 2.22.19.7 beta update has to offer for the famous instant messaging app. You can already grab it via APKMirror as a simple APK file that requires only 40.67MB of storage space.

With so many people using WhatsApp nowadays (about a quarter of the planet’s population, without exaggerating), getting your hands on the new update of the app always seems like a good way to make sure that everything is working smoothly.

The update doesn’t seem to bring anything new, as the “what’s new” area is only reiterating a few of WhatsApp’s latest improvements that it has received in recent updates:

The possibility to react to messages using an emoji

The file size limit was increased to 2GB

The group participant limit was increased to 512 members.

Mute video call members or message them by simply long pressing on their tile

Move your chat history from Android devices to iPhones in a secure way. To get started, you’ll simply need to install the “Move to iOS” app on your Android phone.

If you can’t understand why so many people across the world are using WhatsApp, here’s a compelling explanation that appears on the APKMirror website itself:

“Your personal messages and calls to friends and family are end-to-end encrypted. No one outside of your chats, not even WhatsApp, can read or listen to them.”

WhatsApp Messenger 2.22.19.7 beta works on pretty much any Android phone that you can think of, considering that the least accepted version of Google’s mobile operating system is Android 4.1 (Jelly Bean, API 16).

Did you know that WhatsApp processes over 340 million minutes on video calls every day? Probably not, but that’s one of the amazing facts regarding Meta’s instant-messaging app.