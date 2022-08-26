Google Maps 11.44.0906 APK Brings Improvements and Fixes

Changes constantly occur across the world when it comes to restaurants, bars, institutions, streets, cities, villages, and so on. Therefore, it’s obvious that Google Maps needs to adapt its software in order to keep pace. And we’re glad to find out that Google is doing just that!

Google Maps 11.44.0906 is now available via APKMirror as both a simple APK file and a bundle APK. It’s up to you to decide which one to choose! The update brings improvements in order “to help you discover new places and navigate to them.” You can also keep in mind that the update brings various bug fixes. Those damn bugs always exist for just about any software out there, so it seems like just a matter of time until they appear, unfortunately.

Here’s a description for Google Maps that we found on APKMirror, and we must confirm that it’s very relevant:

“Navigate your world faster and easier with Google Maps. Over 220 countries and territories mapped and hundreds of millions of businesses and places on the map. Get real-time GPS navigation, traffic, and transit info, and explore local neighborhoods by knowing where to eat, drink and go – no matter what part of the world you’re in.”

If you travel to a new city, for instance, you can safely use Google Maps to find out about accommodation options or where the bus stations are. That’s indeed a great start when you find yourself in a new place, and you can always access those options as long as you have a stable internet connection.

Except for the Android version, Google Maps is also available for iPhones and other iOS devices, as well as directly in the browser. This means that basically, you can access Google Maps from just about any device that’s able to connect to the internet.