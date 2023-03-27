WhatsApp Testing New Audio Chat Option for Groups

According to reports, WhatsApp is developing a new feature that will revolutionize the way users interact with voice calls on the app. The company is reportedly working on a “audio chat” feature, which could be similar to Discord voice chats and could facilitate more natural and less intrusive group conversations.

WABetaInfo discovered the new function in WhatsApp beta version 2.23.7.12. A waveform logo in place of the traditional call button brings up a menu with two entries: Open audio chat and Call group. The feature is still in development, but the unfinished user interface shows that when users are engaged in an audio chat, the top bar will expand to include a single end call button. This may indicate that WhatsApp intends to add new functionality to the newly available space at the top of the screen in the future.

The new feature’s naming conventions imply that it will function similarly to other voice chat options like Twitter Spaces, Slack Huddles, and Discord’s voice chats. It’s possible that the feature will provide a distinctive experience from conventional voice and video calls in that it won’t continuously ring users’ phones until they join the call.

Whether or not WhatsApp will ever implement an audio chat feature is unknown. Due to the incomplete nature of the feature, its release to the general public may be delayed for quite some time. There is always a chance that a feature in development will be scrapped before it is formally announced.

In general, the addition of audio chat could be a major improvement for WhatsApp users, especially those who regularly engage in group chats on the app. To further cement WhatsApp’s position as one of the leading messaging apps in the world, it may provide a more adaptable and less intrusive way to communicate with friends and coworkers.