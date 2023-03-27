Apple iOS 17 Update: Possible New Features and Rumored Release of Mixed-Reality Headset

According to a report written by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the upcoming iOS 17 software update that will be released by Apple is anticipated to include a number of highly requested features. The Dawn update, which was formerly thought to be primarily focused on bug fixes and performance improvements, is now looking to add features that are considered “nice to have” in order to improve the overall quality of the user experience.

It is rumored that Apple will permit sideloading of applications with the release of iOS 17, even though the specific features have not yet been announced. This would enable users to download software not only from the App Store but also from other app stores, freeing them from dependence on the App Store alone. This move might be in response to requirements set to be implemented by the European Union in 2024.

When Apple set out to develop iOS 17, the initial thinking was to call it a tuneup release — one focused more on fixing bugs and improving performance than adding new features (not unlike the approach the company took with Snow Leopard on Mac OS X back in 2009). The hope was to… — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) March 26, 2023

It is anticipated that Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), which will take place in June, will serve as the launch platform for iOS 17, as well as other operating system versions including watchOS 10, tvOS 17, and macOS 14. Additionally, Apple is rumored to be unveiling its much-anticipated mixed-reality headset. This product has reportedly been shown off internally to Apple executives and resembles a pair of ski goggles with multiple cameras for real-time tracking.

Although iOS 17 is a much-anticipated software update, Apple has not yet disclosed all of the final details and features of the new version. It is anticipated that Apple will, as it has done with previous updates, place a primary emphasis on the quality of the experience and satisfaction of its users, working diligently to fulfill the requirements and wishes of those users.