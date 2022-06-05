Which iPhones Are Not Getting IOS16: The Complete List

WWDC 2022 starts on Monday, June 6, and it’s likely that we’ll see what the new version of the OS will look like. This version will come out in the fall with the iPhone 14.

At the moment, there aren’t too many rumors about iOS 16, but speculations about iOS 16 features suggest that the lock screen, notifications, AR/VR integration, and health tracking will all get better.

iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus

The iPhone 6s and the bigger iPhone 6s Plus came out in 2015. These two phones came out with iOS 9 and haven’t been sold for almost four years, so the end of support shouldn’t be too much of a shock. The iPhone 6s line was very successful.

iPhone 3GS

Even though the original iPhone SE came out seven months before the iPhone 6s and 6s Plus, it uses the same Apple A9 chipset and 2GB RAM.

If the 6s leave the market, the first-generation SE goes with it. But the two newer versions of the iPhone SE, which came out in 2020 and 2022, should be safe for a while. The iPhone SE 2022 has the same A15 Bionic processor that runs Apple’s more expensive iPhone 13 line, which will be supported for a long time.

These are the phones getting iOS 16: