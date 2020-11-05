Apex Legends Update 1.50 Patch Notes – New Hero, Map, Weapons and Much More!

Disclosure: This post may contain affiliate links. This means that at no cost to you, we may earn a small commission for qualifying purchases.

If you love playing Apex Legends or have taken a break from the game and want to make a comeback, then we have some great news to share with you. The developers of Apex Legends have announced that the much-anticipated 1.50 update is now rolling out. The update introduces lots of new features and changes that are taking the gameplay experience to the next level. Without any further ado, let’s go ahead and check out the full patch notes.

Apex Legends Update 1.50 Patch Notes

NEW LEGEND: HORIZON

Passive: Spacewalk: Increase air control and reduce fall impacts with Horizon’s custom spacesuit.

Tactical: Gravity Lift: Reverse the flow of gravity, lifting players upward and boosting them outward when they exit.

Ultimate: Black hole: Deploy NEWT to create a micro black hole that sucks in nearby Legends.

​NEW MAP: OLYMPUS

The Legends have entered a new arena: the sky city of Olympus.

A utopia floating in clouds above Psamathe, it was once a place where the brightest minds in the Outlands could gather and exchange ideas. However, an accident in an experimental research facility led to the creation of the Phase Rift (a massive bubble of Phase energy), and the city was abandoned.

Now players can use Olympus’ luxurious amenities to their advantage. Rotating agricultural towers, beautiful gardens and classy restaurants serve as new stages for intense skirmishes. New vehicles called Tridents give your squad a way to boost into battle and take your enemies by surprise. The Phase Runner – a tunnel of Phase energy running through the center of Olympus – lets you cross the map in seconds. And the Rift stands tall over everything, mysterious and beckoning . . .

​NEW VEHICLE: THE TRIDENT

Three-person vehicle exclusive to Olympus.

Pilot gets first-person view. Passengers can shoot with a third-person view.

Damage dealt to vehicle is dispersed amongst riders.

Fully interactable with Legend abilities.

LTM: OLYMPUS PREVIEW

Explore the map without fear of death.

Weapons, circles and rotations are still active.

Once the final circle closes a new round starts with three rounds per lobby.

30 players, active for one week.

CLUBS

With this season, we are introducing clubs. Join a club with like minded legends and make it easier to find your champion squad. Don’t see a particular club you like, then create one and let your friends know to join! Read more on clubs here.

​STEAM

Boot up Steam and start downloading and play Apex Legends! If you’re coming from Origin, all your progress and unlocks will carry over. And for a limited time, log into Steam and receive these Half-Life and Portal inspired weapon charms.

​BATTLE PASS

The Season 7 Battle Pass is all about that high fashion. Level up your Pass to unlock the skins like the Wraith “High Class” and Octane’s “Fast Fashion”.

Challenges yield one to five stars.

10 stars equals one level.

Challenges are easier to see in the lobby.

​QUALITY OF LIFE UPDATES

Attachment Swap Improvements

When replacing an attachment with one from the ground, if the old attachment is an improvement for your other weapon, the old attachment will get automatically transferred.

​Replicator Updates

For Season 7, we have removed weapons from the crafting pool and have replaced them with Shield batteries. The high level attachments will still be tailored towards a weapon category.

We now prevent other players from picking up items that you crafted for the first five seconds after crafting. This can be disabled by pinging the item.

​Air Drop Clarity

The colors of the beams have been changed to differentiate between normal airdrops, Lifeline’s airdrops, and Replicator airdrops. Normal drops are a light tan, Lifeline’s drops are blue, and Replicator drops and teal.

All of the airdrops’ landing area FX while it’s coming down matches their colors.

Airdrop beams still stay visible when close to the airdrop, instead of fading when you get close. The beam still disappears when the pod is opened.

Misc

The Arc Star now shows an Arc Star model when one is thrown near you, instead of a grenade.

Added a new VO line when you are using a Phoenix Kit

Added a new VO line when you drop a Holo Spray

You can now ping ammo in your inventory to request more from your squad

Made modifications to The Ring to reduce the amount of unplayable space in the circles.

MAP ROTATIONS

Regular Map Rotation

For two weeks, Olympus will be the only map you can play on. After that week we go into a normal rotation between Olympus and World’s Edge. We will be vaulting Kings Canyon for the time being.

LEGEND META

Bangalore

Rolling Thunder: Reduced the time it takes for explosion from eight seconds to six seconds.

Caustic

Nox Gas Trap/Nox Gas Grenade: Legends no longer get a blurred vision effect while in the gas. Damage updated from 4-10 ticks of damage to 6-12 ticks of damage.

Mirage

Psyche Out/Life of the Party: Decoys now have 45 health

Octane

Swift Mend: Doubled healing rate (from 0.5 hp/s to 1.0 hp/s)

Wattson

Perimeter Security: Increased damage per touch from 10 to 15.

Loba

Black Market: Ammo taken no longer counts towards Black Market’s maximum. You can scoop up all the ammo in range.

Rampart

Sheila: Now takes 1.25 seconds to fully spin up, down from two seconds.

Amped Wall: Now takes three seconds to fully build, down from four seconds.

​

Pathfinder

Hitbox expanded to make him easier to hit. Low Profile will remain for the time being.

Pathfinder no longer needs to be on the ground for Grappling Hook to be considered finished.

The speed to which Pathfinder needs to drop for us to consider Grappling Hook finished was increased from 300 units/second to 500 units/second

The maximum cooldown grapple can be set to was lowered to 30 seconds, from 35 seconds; the maximum amount of travel time before a new cooldown is set is now five seconds, rather than being uncapped. This means that effectively, you can never incur more than a 35 second cooldown.

The amount of distance you can travel before you hit maximum cooldown was roughly doubled.

​WEAPON META

Supply Drop

R99 Out of Supply Drop: The R99 will be returning to the normal loot pool this season, with the same stats it had before it went into the supply drop at the start of season 6.

Damage: 12 -> 11 (from Care Package version to normal pre-season 6)

Ammo 20/22/24/27

​Prowler Into Supply Drop: The prowler is replacing the R99 in the supply drop. Despite the Selectfire hop-up being removed from the loot pool this season, the Prowler will still have the ability to change between 5 round bursts and full-auto.

Magazine size: 35; reserve ammo: 175

Fully Kitted Weapons

Removed: Devotion, Mastiff, Triple Take, Flatline, Volt

New: Wingman, Sentinel, Havoc, G7, Alternator

​Hemlok

Increasing horizontal recoil of the first 3 shots slightly to the right (first burst when in burst mode)

Increasing recoil magnitude in the later stages of the pattern

Reducing recoil multiplier in single fire mode to help compensate for additional recoil in pattern. Recoil should mostly be increased in burst mode rather than single fire mode

Reducing headshot multiplier 2.0 -> 1.75 (44 -> 39 damage headshot against no helmet base character)

Havoc

Updated recoil pattern. Kicks up, then right, then left, then up again.

L-Star

LSTAR has a new recoil pattern that kicks horizontally at first and then settles into a relatively consistent upward recoil. Players who feather the trigger will be able to keep the LSTAR in the good portion of the recoil pattern.

LSTAR venting time after letting go of the trigger has been reduced 0.4s -> 0.15s.

LSTAR will now reduce heat faster when not overheated — 1.15s from 99.9 percent to 0 percent charge if not overheated, still 2.45s if overheated.

Sentinel

Energized Sentinel now has a pure damage increase, instead of bonus damage only vs shields

Energized Sentinel base damage 70 -> 88

Triple Take

Fire rate 1.3 -> 1.2

Hop-Ups

Quickdraw Holster Hop-up: This new hop-up attaches to the RE-45 and Wingman. When equipped, the gun becomes quicker to raise and lower, takes less time to ADS, and has reduced hipfire spread (particularly when not actively moving). This should open up new opportunities to use the two weapons, especially in close-quarters combat.

The Selectfire Receiver hop-up will be removed from the loot pool to make room.

​GAME META CHANGES

Evo Armor requirements increased

We increased the requirements to evolve Evo Armor in order to reduce the amount of players with Red Evo Armor during the end game.

Level 0 -> 1 : 100 damage (from 50)

Level 1 -> 2 : 150 damage (from 125)

Level 2 -> 3 : 300 damage (from 250)

Level 3 -> 4 : 750 damage (from 500)

Ring damage reduced

Ring 1: 2 percent per tick (same)

Ring 2: 3 percent per tick (from 5 percent)

Particularly this change should allow players enough time to pop a syringe if they are picked up in Ring 2.

Ring 3: 5 percent per tick (from 10 percent)

Ring 4: 10 percent per tick (from 20 percent)

Ring 5: 10 percent per tick (from 20 percent)

Ring 6: 15 percent per tick (from 25 percent)

Ring 7: 15 percent per tick (from 25 percent)

​BUG FIXES

Audio

We’ve made some advancements in footstep audio playing more reliably. We have more work being done that we’ll continue to roll out as it gets completed.

Pathfinder

Fixed an issue with ziplines going through platforms when deployed from underneath.

Wraith

Fixed an issue with priming a grenade cancelling Wraith’s ultimate.

Octane

Fixed an issue with getting stuck in double jump after using a jump pad.

Fixed an issue with Octane being able to use healing items while on a zipline.

Crypto

Fixed an issue with his drone being able to drop items from Crypto’s inventory.

Fixed an issue with his drone not being able to fit through certain windows.

Fixed an issue with his drone marking friendly Mirage decoys as enemies.

Revenant

Fixed an issue with Revenant getting pushed into geo when his totem was deployed in tight spaces.

Rampart