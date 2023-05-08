Xiaomi POCO F5 and POCO F5 Pro Specs and Prices Surface Online

Many Xiaomi fans are excited to find out that their favorite company will release two new powerful phones tomorrow for the global market: the POCO F5 and POCO F5 Pro. However, the two phones saw their debut in the UAE, and their specs are now available to the public, as GSMArena has discovered.

Xiaomi POCO F5

The standard Xiaomi POCO F5 is a smartphone equipped with the mid-range Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 chipset, which features a 2.9 GHz CPU. With storage options of 256GB and a choice between 8GB or 12GB of RAM, the device offers ample space and smooth multitasking capabilities.

The Poco F5 boasts a 6.67″ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, providing a fluid and immersive visual experience, although the resolution is set at 1080p.

The rear camera setup includes a 64MP main sensor, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 2MP macro camera, offering versatile photography options. While the details of the main sensor remain undisclosed, the presence of OIS and EIS suggests reliable image stabilization.

For selfies, the standard Xiaomi POCO F5 features a 16MP front-facing camera with an f/2.45 aperture. Weighing only 181 grams and measuring 7.9mm in thickness, the Poco F5 combines sleek design with portability.

The device is fueled by a 5,000 mAh battery, supporting 67W charging for speedy power replenishment. Additional features include Android 13 with MIUI 14, NFC capability, an IR blaster, and Bluetooth 5.3.

Xiaomi POCO F5 Pro

Xiaomi Poco F5 Pro packs a powerful punch with its Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and a few memory options. This device comes with Google Services and a slightly smaller battery. The 6.67″ AMOLED screen boasts an impressive WQHD+ resolution, offering crystal-clear visuals with a remarkable pixel density. With a 120Hz refresh rate and 480Hz touch sampling rate, the display ensures smooth and responsive interactions.

On the camera front, the Poco F5 Pro showcases a 64MP main sensor with OIS+EIS support, an 8MP ultrawide-angle shooter, and a 2MP macro lens, catering to photography enthusiasts. Meanwhile, the front-facing 16MP camera captures stunning selfies.

The device also incorporates LiquidCool VC technology, enhancing heat conductivity for optimal performance.

Sporting a 5,160 mAh battery with fast charging capabilities, the Poco F5 Pro promises endurance throughout the day. With its sleek design and a choice of storage and RAM options, this smartphone is set to make waves in the market.

Which one of the two phones would you buy? Let us know in a comment below!