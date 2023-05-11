Sony Xperia I V Impresses Due to Its Photo and Video Capabilities

Sony fans are waiting for their favorite company to launch the Xperia I V smartphone next month, and there are pretty of hints already that we’re talking about a powerhouse. The phone will come equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, meaning the same chipset that exists on the Samsung Galaxy S23 lineup.

Thanks to GSMArena, we can already take a good look at the future phone’s specs. The gadget also stands out for the 12GB of RAM that it comes equipped with. That significant amount of RAM will allow users to easily run their favorite tasks, such as browsing, high-end gaming, and more.

Powerful cameras

The Sony Xperia I V smartphone boasts a powerful camera system. There’s a triple-camera setup on the rear. The main camera features a 48 MP lens with an aperture of f/1.9 and a wide 24mm focal length. It incorporates advanced technologies like Dual Pixel PDAF for faster autofocus and Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) to ensure sharper images even in shaky conditions.

Complementing the main camera are two telephoto lenses. One is a 12 MP lens with an aperture of f/2.3 and an 85mm focal length, while the other is also 12 MP but with an f/2.8 aperture and a 125mm focal length. These telephoto lenses provide a continuous optical zoom range of 3.5x to 5.2x, allowing you to capture distant subjects with clarity.

The camera system also includes a 12 MP ultrawide lens with an f/2.2 aperture and a 16mm focal length, expanding your field of view for breathtaking wide-angle shots. All these lenses benefit from Zeiss optics and Zeiss T* lens coating, ensuring exceptional image quality.

In terms of video capabilities, the Xperia I V supports 4K recording at various frame rates, including 24/25/30/60/120fps in High Dynamic Range (HDR) mode. It also offers 1080p recording at 30/60/120fps. To further enhance the stability of your videos, the smartphone features 5-axis gyro-electronic image stabilization (EIS) and OIS.

On the front, the smartphone sports a 12 MP selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture and a 24mm wide lens, allowing you to capture high-quality self-portraits. Both the front and rear cameras support HDR for improved dynamic range in photos and videos.

Sony Xperia I V costs about 1,400 euros, which means that you’ll surely have to invest plenty of money if you want to see the device in your pocket.