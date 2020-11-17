Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 with 2.0GHz Octa-Core CPU Gets Leaked

Disclosure: This post may contain affiliate links. This means that at no cost to you, we may earn a small commission for qualifying purchases.

The smartphone industry used to be ruled by a handful of tech companies but now, things have changed. This is for the better because smartphone fans have a wider variety of devices to choose from. With that being said, no one should be surprised that Xiaomi is reportedly working on a new smartphone dubbed as Redmi Note 10. In fact, the smartphone’s press renders and full specs sheet has been leaked. Let’s go ahead and check out everything there is to know about Redmi Note 10.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Gets Leaked

Considering that Xiaomi is one of the world’s biggest tech manufacturers, no one should be shocked to find out that the company is always working on a new smartphone. The company is now adding the finishing touches to Redmi Note 10. Although, we do need to mention that the Chinese based tech giant has yet to announce the official launch date for Redmi Note 10. Luckily, we already know what features it will have to offer on launch day.

Highlight Specs

Redmi Note 10 will ship with a 6.53-inch display that provides a high pixel resolution of 1080 x 2340. If this doesn’t impress you, then you should know that the next-gen smartphone is going to be powered by an octa-core processor that clocks at 2.0GHz. The processor is paired with 4GB/6GB or 8GB of RAM alongside 128GB/256GB or 512GB of internal storage space. Therefore, Redmi Note 10 is more than capable of running all the latest mobile games.

Camera Specs

Smartphones are becoming more camera-centric each year and therefore, Xiaomi made sure to equip Redmi Note 10 with a 48MP main rear shooter! That’s not all. The smartphone is also equipped with an 8MP selfie shooter that snaps amazing photos. Finally, we want to mention that Redmi Note 10 is fueled by a 5,900 mAh battery that can last for days on end.