GWENT: The Witcher Card Game 7.4.1 Update – New Arrivals and Departures for Draft-Mode

GWENT: The Witcher Card Game 7.4.1 Update – New Arrivals and Departures...

Disclosure: This post may contain affiliate links. This means that at no cost to you, we may earn a small commission for qualifying purchases.

GWENT: The Witcher Card Game is one of the best mobile games available for fans of the Witcher universe. CD Projekt RED is doing a great job of keeping the game updated with new features and exciting content and in fact, a brand-new update has just arrived. The update sports the 7.4.1 version number and it comes with major improvements to the recently introduced Draft Mode. With that being said, let’s go ahead and check out the full patch notes.

GWENT: The Witcher Card Game 7.4.1 Update

The last patch that GWENT: The Witcher Card Game received introduced the much-anticipated Draft Mode. The developers are now using the 7.4.1 update as an opportunity to improve the mode through bug fixes and balance changes. Check out the full patch notes below:

New Arrivals:

New Card added, the great sorcerer himself – Alzur!

Mages package is now a default Tribal package.

Alzur is added as a Core Card. Choosing him increases the chances of getting Tribal-Mages package and Special packages.

Triss: Telekinesis is added to the Tribal – Mages package

New Witcher Trio Wombo Combo package is added:

Vesemir: Mentor

Lambert: Swordmaster

Eskel: Pathfinder

Departures:

Elves is no longer a default Tribal package.

Tourney Shaelmaar is removed from Mechanical – Create package.

Ge’els is removed from the Tribal – Wild Hunt package.

Sewer Raiders are removed from the Value – Hoard package.

Triss: Telekinesis removed from the Core Cards

Shuffling and balancing:

Prize-Winning Cow is replaced with Operator in the Tribal – Beast package.

The triple Drummond Queensguard package will now include two Drummond Queensguaurd and Cerys An Craite.

Odds of getting more deathwish cards in Mechanical – Deathwish package increased.

Chances of getting Vandergrift in Defence – Shield package are decreased.

Generally reduced odds of seeing the same exact thinning package twice.

The following Core cards and leader abilities now boost chances of getting Tribal – Mage package:

Artorius Vigo

Xarthisius

Stockpile

Bronzes that come with Cave Troll have been adapted to the following Ogroids: